Prince of Wales presents shirts to England squad ahead of World Cup

The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George’s Park ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar.

William joined a private meeting at the team’s Staffordshire training ground on Monday evening.

Video showed him presenting the players, including captain Harry Kane , Bukayo Saka and James Maddison , with their shirts.

England manager Gareth Southgate introduced William.

“What we are going to do is ask his royal highness to present you with your shirts,” he said.

The players were then called up one by one.

William posed for an individual photo with each of them.

After the presentation, he told the team the whole country is behind them.

He said: “We are all rooting for you. Enjoy it.”

It comes after the King celebrated his 74th birthday on Monday.

Charles’s birthday was marked by the Band of the Household Cavalry performing Happy Birthday during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Birthday messages were also sent on the royal family’s official social media, with a post on William and Kate’s Twitter account reading: “Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King!”