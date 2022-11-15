Healthy living could be the key to stroke prevention

Strokes, or “brain attacks,” claim the lives of nearly 160,000 Americans each year. As the fifth leading killer and the most common cause of disability, strokes devastate individuals and families every day. However, strokes can be prevented by up to 80% through adopting a healthy lifestyle and controlling stroke risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.

According to the National Stroke Association, two million brain cells die every minute during stroke, increasing the risk of permanent brain damage, disability or death. Recognizing signs of a stroke and seeking immediate medical treatment is crucial for increasing the chance of survival and decreasing the chances of permanent disabilities. Signs of a stroke can come suddenly and include severe headache, dizziness, impaired movement, sight, speech and confusion.

To remember signs of a stroke, use the acronym F.A.S.T. which stands for Face, Arms, Speech and Time. If one side of a person’s Face droops, they have difficulty raising one or both Arms or their Speech is slurred, it’s Time to call 911.

Every 40 seconds, someone suffers from a stroke, but there are steps you can take to prevent them with simple, healthy lifestyle habits. If a stroke does occur, catching it early and getting help immediately is essential for improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.

In my work as a Nurse Practitioner in a Cardiology clinic, I recommend these four healthy lifestyle habits to help prevent strokes:

Don’t smoke : If you smoke, stop, and also avoid secondhand smoke. The risk of having a stroke increases 12% for every five cigarettes smoked each day. For African American adults, smoking cigarettes more than doubles the risk of stroke compared to never smoking.

: If you smoke, stop, and also avoid secondhand smoke. The risk of having a stroke increases 12% for every five cigarettes smoked each day. For African American adults, smoking cigarettes more than doubles the risk of stroke compared to never smoking. Eat well : Prioritize eating high quality food like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish and nuts while limiting foods with high cholesterol, saturated fats and trans fats.

: Prioritize eating high quality food like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish and nuts while limiting foods with high cholesterol, saturated fats and trans fats. Exercise : The American Heart Association found those who are more active have a 25% - 30% lower risk of stroke. Exercising can be as simple as walking, gardening or riding a bike. Reduce alcohol : Drinking too much alcohol can increase blood pressure levels and triglycerides, a form of fat in the blood that can harden arteries. For women, limit alcohol to one serving per day, and two servings per day for men.

: The American Heart Association found those who are more active have a 25% - 30% lower risk of stroke. Exercising can be as simple as walking, gardening or riding a bike. : Drinking too much alcohol can increase blood pressure levels and triglycerides, a form of fat in the blood that can harden arteries. For women, limit alcohol to one serving per day, and two servings per day for men. And don’t forget F.A.S.T. Remember that the T for Time in F.A.S.T. is particularly important. If you are experiencing stroke symptoms, do not try to drive yourself to the hospital. Call 911. Minutes matter, and paramedics will be able to help you en route to the hospital while the E.R. prepares for your arrival.

To learn more about stroke prevention or to schedule an appointment with a provider visit www.PecosValleyDocs.com.