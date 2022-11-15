Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
postnewsgroup.com
Faith Baptist Church Becomes Oakland’s First Official Resiliency Hub
By Curtis O. Robinson, Sr., M.A., Harvard University fellow, ’19, Senior Pastor, Faith Baptist Church. So, when I say that Faith Baptist is Oakland’s first Resiliency Hub, the first question that many people ask is, “what is a resiliency hub?”. In an article from the Christian Science...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
thecalifornianpaper.com
Cal must prepare for earthquakes
While living and attending school in an earthquake-prone area such as San Francisco’s Bay Area, it is more than likely students have experienced a few earthquakes during classes. In-school drills prepare everyone on campus if an earthquake hits during school hours. Although not a real earth-shaker, a 5.1 magnitude...
advnture.com
The 5 best National Parks near San Francisco
Need to get out of the city? The best National Parks near San Francisco deliver talus caves, rock pinnacles, waterfalls, volcanoes, beaches and the tallest trees on the planet. When you’ve finished with Alcatraz and the Castro in San Francisco, it’s common to head over the Golden Gate Bridge to wine country for some respite from the bustle of the city and enjoy some downtime in the rolling hills of Napa and Sonoma. But if you’re truly looking to immerse yourself in nature, you can easily visit some of the best National Parks in California – and in fact, the world – within a surprisingly short drive.
Washington Examiner
Wasting taxpayer dollars is what San Francisco does best
San Francisco is losing out on tax revenue as residents have fled the city over the last several years. Given how the city wastes money, it would be difficult to argue that it was a bad thing. The city’s Department of Public Health paid researchers $500,000 to “determine the impact”...
California Airports Get Top Rankings in New Wall Street Journal Analysis
San Francisco International was ranked the best large U.S. airport and San Diego International the second-best midsize airport in an analysis published Thursday by the Wall Street Journal. “San Francisco International Airport sure tries hard to make travelers forget they’re in an airport,” said the Journal, complementing SFO for being...
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
How did Contra Costa County receive so many other California county ballots?
Around 1,500 vote-by-mail ballots from other California counties ended up in the hands of Contra Costa election workers this month, potentially slowing the already snail-like pace of ballot counting seen in some counties. The out-of-county ballots “did not come come to us from the USPS,” said Dawn Kruger, the county’s...
archpaper.com
Surfacedesign introduces a lush garden with native vegetation to an underused backyard in San Francisco
In California, the ideal of indoor-outdoor living has never loosened its hold. Even with ever-pressing environmental issues and ballooning population growth, the dream of a seamless integration between inside and out continues to captivate designers and clients alike. Three recent landscape projects in the Bay Area demonstrate this fact, while also illustrating the particularities of today’s California lifestyle.
Arizona man sentenced for illegal gun sales ring, including one involved in California cop murder
(The Center Square) – An Arizona man will spend years behind bars for illegally selling firearms, including one used in an incident where a California police officer was murdered. Gilbert, Arizona, resident Chris Oliver, 24, received a 33-month prison sentence on Oct. 17. Oliver pleaded guilty to dealing in...
frommers.com
The Year's Best and Worst U.S. Airports Named in New Ranking
Northern California has the best airports in the United States and the New York City area has the worst, according to a new ranking from the Wall Street Journal. San Francisco International Airport (SFO) topped the newspaper's 2022 list of the best large U.S. airports, while Sacramento International Airport (SMF; pictured above) came in first in the ranking of midsize airports.
The Best Place To Live In California
If you're looking to move to the West Coast, you certainly have plenty of options. To make things easier for you, here's the best place to live in California.
The do's and don'ts of parking in San Francisco
A guide to keep you from stacking up costly tickets or even a tow.
Progressive Gordon Mar loses San Francisco District 4 re-election to law-and-order-minded challenger
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gordon Mar, who represented San Francisco’s Outer Sunset on the city’s board of supervisors, lost his bid for re-election, conceding to challenger Joel Engardio on Wednesday after a close race. “It’s increasingly unlikely that there are enough votes to change the outcome of our race, and a few minutes ago, I […]
Yelp names San Francisco restaurant best brunch in California
The brunch spot serves fried chicken and waffles as well as Thai fusion dishes.
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday. […]
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 Monthly
For a limited time residents of San Francisco can apply to receive $1,200 monthly. This money will be offered to transgender people and other select groups. (source) Residents that are a part of the Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will receive $1,200 a month. The name of the program is Universal Basic Income (UBI). The city, Lyon-Martin Community Health Services and Transgender District are running it, and it is expected to last eighteen months. Officials running the program made the following statement. (source)
Spike in concealed carry applications forces East Bay sheriff’s office to hire additional staff
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) –The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said it is has been overwhelmed by applications for concealed weapon permits. The county board of supervisors has had to approve additional sergeant and specialist positions to handle the backlog of requests, according to a press release from the department. “Since the Supreme Court […]
San Jose-headquartered Roku slashes jobs
The list just keeps getting longer. Another Silicon Valley tech company, Roku, announced layoffs for 200 of its workers on Thursday.
ksro.com
“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard
The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
