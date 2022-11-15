ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
postnewsgroup.com

Faith Baptist Church Becomes Oakland’s First Official Resiliency Hub

By Curtis O. Robinson, Sr., M.A., Harvard University fellow, ’19, Senior Pastor, Faith Baptist Church. So, when I say that Faith Baptist is Oakland’s first Resiliency Hub, the first question that many people ask is, “what is a resiliency hub?”. In an article from the Christian Science...
OAKLAND, CA
thecalifornianpaper.com

Cal must prepare for earthquakes

While living and attending school in an earthquake-prone area such as San Francisco’s Bay Area, it is more than likely students have experienced a few earthquakes during classes. In-school drills prepare everyone on campus if an earthquake hits during school hours. Although not a real earth-shaker, a 5.1 magnitude...
SAN JOSE, CA
advnture.com

The 5 best National Parks near San Francisco

Need to get out of the city? The best National Parks near San Francisco deliver talus caves, rock pinnacles, waterfalls, volcanoes, beaches and the tallest trees on the planet. When you’ve finished with Alcatraz and the Castro in San Francisco, it’s common to head over the Golden Gate Bridge to wine country for some respite from the bustle of the city and enjoy some downtime in the rolling hills of Napa and Sonoma. But if you’re truly looking to immerse yourself in nature, you can easily visit some of the best National Parks in California – and in fact, the world – within a surprisingly short drive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Washington Examiner

Wasting taxpayer dollars is what San Francisco does best

San Francisco is losing out on tax revenue as residents have fled the city over the last several years. Given how the city wastes money, it would be difficult to argue that it was a bad thing. The city’s Department of Public Health paid researchers $500,000 to “determine the impact”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
archpaper.com

Surfacedesign introduces a lush garden with native vegetation to an underused backyard in San Francisco

In California, the ideal of indoor-outdoor living has never loosened its hold. Even with ever-pressing environmental issues and ballooning population growth, the dream of a seamless integration between inside and out continues to captivate designers and clients alike. Three recent landscape projects in the Bay Area demonstrate this fact, while also illustrating the particularities of today’s California lifestyle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
frommers.com

The Year's Best and Worst U.S. Airports Named in New Ranking

Northern California has the best airports in the United States and the New York City area has the worst, according to a new ranking from the Wall Street Journal. San Francisco International Airport (SFO) topped the newspaper's 2022 list of the best large U.S. airports, while Sacramento International Airport (SMF; pictured above) came in first in the ranking of midsize airports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday.   […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Aneka Duncan

Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 Monthly

For a limited time residents of San Francisco can apply to receive $1,200 monthly. This money will be offered to transgender people and other select groups. (source) Residents that are a part of the Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will receive $1,200 a month. The name of the program is Universal Basic Income (UBI). The city, Lyon-Martin Community Health Services and Transgender District are running it, and it is expected to last eighteen months. Officials running the program made the following statement. (source)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Spike in concealed carry applications forces East Bay sheriff’s office to hire additional staff

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) –The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said it is has been overwhelmed by applications for concealed weapon permits. The county board of supervisors has had to approve additional sergeant and specialist positions to handle the backlog of requests, according to a press release from the department. “Since the Supreme Court […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard

The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy