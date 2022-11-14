Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
How to Build on Your Personal Development in the Healthcare Industry, with Robert White, Mentor, Speaker & Best-Selling Author
How to Build on Your Personal Development in the Healthcare Industry, with Robert White, Mentor, Speaker & Best-Selling Author. In this week’s episode, I am joined by Robert White, a Mentor to Entrepreneurs and Executives, a Speaker, Best-Selling Author and Leadership Trainer who focuses on integrating a heart-centered, result-oriented and transformational leadership approach to being more effective. Robert and I discuss the importance of not only professional development for healthcare providers, but also personal development and how to go about doing so.
AdWeek
How User Experience Affects Retail Media's Performance
Retailers are launching media networks left and right to drive additional revenue based on their strong first-party relationships with shoppers. But tension is brewing beneath the surface—a looming fight between those responsible for a quality user experience and the overriding requirement to drive more revenue. 40% of retailers who...
Digiday
Dmexco co-founder explains the thinking behind the new Possible conference on marketing, advertising, tech & culture
In the world of conferences that cater to and intersect with marketers, agencies and tech, there are few can’t-miss tentpoles — the biggest of them is Cannes Lions, although one has to grudgingly admit CES is important too, if utterly unwieldy. At a secondary level with the likes of SXSW is DMexco, a digital marketing conference and trade show in Cologne, Germany co-founded in 2009 by its former CEO Christian Muche.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Investing in Healthcare and Life Sciences Innovation
Investing in Healthcare and Life Sciences Innovation. In this episode, we hear from Clara Campàs, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at Asabys Partners. Asabys Partners is an venture fund based in Barcelona, Spain investing in healthcare and life sciences innovation. In this episode, we cover:. The healthcare thesis at Asabys...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Fearless Healthcare Strategy
Carladenise Edwards, Ph.D. is a Strategic Advisor. Previously, she was the EVP and Chief Strategy Officer for Henry Ford Health System and Providence St. Joseph Health, as well as Chief Strategy Officer for Alameda Health System. Dr. Edwards serves as a board member for Heluna Health, RAND Health, American Board of Internal Medicine, University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, and Healthcare Financial Management Association. Dr. Edwards received a bachelors in Sociology and master’s in Education and Counseling Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania. She received a Ph.D. in Medical Sociology from the University of Florida.
csengineermag.com
Bowman Consulting Expands Solar Engineering Services Through Acquisition of SEI Professional Services
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), today announced the purchase of SEI Engineering, LLC (“SEIE”). Headquartered in Paonia, Colorado and operating as SEI Professional Services, the company provides a full array of technical services to developers and owners of utility and commercial scale solar energy facilities. The SEIE team is made up of many of the solar industry’s top photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage system designers, engineers, and technicians.
Fleet Owner
Business intelligence means better decisions for fleets
Data is abundant, and fleet managers get information from so many sources that it can be overwhelming, especially when data is not shared across the organization. When that happens, the fleet manager does not have the complete picture of what is occurring, which can lead to less-than-optimal decision-making. In addition,...
salestechstar.com
J.D. Power Launches Modern Retailing as a Service (MRaaS) to Support Automotive Industry Transformation
New MRaaS System Brings Together Industry-Leading Data, Predictive Analytics and Software Assets in a Flexible and Modular Format to Power Modern Retailing Across the Automotive Industry. J.D. Power, a global leader in data analytics and customer intelligence, announced the launch of Modern Retailing as a Service (MRaaS) to help the...
Loops.ai Launches With $14 Million Seed, Led by Scale Venture Partners, to Empower Companies to Crush Their KPIs
SAN FRANCISCO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. Scale Venture Partners led the round, with participation from Cardumen Capital and several prominent product and growth leaders, including Brian Balfour (Founder/CEO of Reforge, former VP of Growth at Hubspot), Lenny Rachitsky (owner of Lennysnewsletter and former product lead at Airbnb), Casey Winters (Former CPO of Eventbrite and Growth Lead at Pinterest), Darius Contractor (Former Chief Product and Engineering Officer of Vnder and VP of Growth at Airtable) and Ben Shanken (VP of Product at Discord). The company will use the funds to continue refining its proprietary insights engine and scaling its team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006159/en/ Loops.ai, a new company that has developed the first Product Growth Platform, today announced its public launch with $14 million in Seed funding. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Agiloft Named 2022 “Contract Management Company of the Year” by LegalTech Breakthrough Awards
Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Agiloft for the industry-leading flexibility and business agility offered by its no-code CLM platform. Agiloft, the global standard in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced it has been named “Contract Management Company of the Year” in the third annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program, conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products, and services around the globe.
nrn.com
Tech Tracker: the next generation of digital tech solutions is here
As customers demand more digital technology engagement from their favorite restaurants — even neighborhood spots — tech vendors are rapidly adding more bells and whistles to their repertoire to keep up with changing consumer needs. This month, two digital tech upstarts — Lunchbox and Thanx — have released...
crowdfundinsider.com
Opn Enters US Market with Acquisition of MerchantE, Establishing Global Payment Solutions Firm
Opn, the one-stop payments solutions company from Japan and Southeast Asia, announced that it has acquired MerchantE, an end-to-end digital commerce platform that “provides payment processing and solutions to businesses of all sizes in the United States.”. The acquisition will “accelerate Opn’s growth and innovation in this significant market...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
#175: How to Support Healthcare Leaders in Creating and Developing Sustainable Results Through VUCA Tools with Dr. Ann Deaton
#175: How to Support Healthcare Leaders in Creating and Developing Sustainable Results Through VUCA Tools with Dr. Ann Deaton. In this episode, we talk with our special guest Dr. Ann Deaton about supporting healthcare leaders in creating and developing sustainable results through VUCA tools. Ann is a leadership and team...
petage.com
Mars Petcare Introduces New North America Regional President, Pet Nutrition
Mars Petcare, a global leader in veterinary health, pet nutrition, innovation and technology, recently announced Alanna McDonald as the regional president for its Mars Pet Nutrition division in North America. McDonald will join the company on November 21. McDonald is a highly regarded senior leader with more than 20 years...
salestechstar.com
Samsara Recognized as one of North America’s Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, announced it has ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the third consecutive year. This respected list ranks the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America and selects winners based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Samsara’s revenue grew 2,828% during this three-year period, as the company continues its trajectory of exhibiting substantial growth at scale.
salestechstar.com
Alteryx Partner Program Accelerates Global Business Growth
Alteryx expands partner ecosystem and strengthens relationship with Snowflake to meet increasing demand for automated analytics. Alteryx, Inc., the Analytics Automation Company, announced meaningful growth and global expansion of its partner ecosystem after launching its updated partner program in March. The combination of Alteryx’s partner-centric strategy and new partner program resulted in partners influencing well over half of the annual contract value won in Q3 2022. Further, Alteryx saw double-digit YoY growth in partner accounts contributing one or more deals per quarter in Q3.
salestechstar.com
Celential.AI Appoints Wendi Zhang as VP of Business Development and Operations to Lead Strategic Growth and Help Close the Tech Talent Gap
Wendi Zhang, former Business Development and Partnerships leader at Google’s AI-focused fund Gradient Ventures and Google’s Devices & Services team, joins emerging recruiting tech startup Celential.ai. Despite layoffs dominating the headlines, recruiting budgets shrinking, and uncertain hiring plans, one thing remains ultimately true in the technical recruiting space:...
salestechstar.com
AHEAD and Harness Launch Enterprise Cloud Acceleration Partnership
Resulting in time to value, reduction of cloud-spend waste, and improved cloud performance for managed services clients. AHEAD, a national leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions, announced a joint acceleration and optimization program with Harness, the Modern Software Delivery Platform™ company. The partnership accelerates enterprise cloud and DevOps optimization for digital businesses by synchronizing the financial, operational and application development aspects of cloud consumption through an orchestrated managed services framework provided by AHEAD.
salestechstar.com
Appian Recognises International Partner Award Winners at Appian Europe
Appian congratulates its 2022 International Partner Award winners at the Appian Europe conference in London. Now in its fifth year, this annual award recognises leading Appian partners across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for their excellence and success in implementing impactful solutions on the Appian Low-Code Platform for our clients.
