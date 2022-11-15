Alex Merwin is joined by Baha Zeidan from Azalea Health on our second episode of a ‘mini-season’ on Health Equity. In this episode we shine a light on challenges delivering healthcare in rural communities. Azalea Health empowers care providers with simplified and seamless technology that boosts their ability to provide care – all while supporting their work-life balance. Baha Zeidan, Azalea Health Co-Founder & CEO, is a real-life health IT superhero. Guided by his passion for cloud computing, mobile development, device computing and big data analytics, Baha founded Azalea to transform how rural healthcare providers run their practices. We discuss the unique operational challenges rural providers face delivering care & managing their practices, health inequities facing 1 in 5 Americans who live in rural communities, and how cloud technology enables Azalea to rapidly iterate and improve its products in a secure & compliant fashion. Learn more about Azalea Health (https://www.azaleahealth.com/) and how AWS enables healthcare & life sciences startups to grow and thrive (https://aws.amazon.com/startups/ and https://aws.amazon.com/health/).

2 DAYS AGO