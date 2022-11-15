Read full article on original website
Princeton, NJ eatery will be on ‘Diners Drive-Ins and Dives’
One of Princeton's most loved restaurants is getting some recognition on the Food Network tonight and everyone needs to tune in!. It's official that Jammin' Crepes in Princeton, New Jersey is going to be in the spotlight tonight with Guy Fieri and Rev Run so you have to tune in and support one of Mercer County's favorite local businesses!
Rare Italian delicacy made right here in New Jersey
For those of you that grew up in an Italian neighborhood or Italian-American family, taralles may be a familiar snack. For most people, it's probably something you've never heard of. Honestly, it probably falls into the "acquired taste" category. It's sort of a pretzel, but not really. It's a hard,...
buckscountyherald.com
Dining Out: Family-run Flemington bakery remains true to Italian roots
When you bite into a pastry, cookie or cake from Italian Bakery & Espresso Bar in Flemington, N.J., you are biting into recipes developed during 100 years of family history. Jack Mannino operated a pizzeria when he first came to this country but wanted to return to being a pastry baker, a job he trained for and loved in Sicily.
roi-nj.com
Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River is under new ownership
Allenhurst-based Bielat Santore & Co. on Wednesday said Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River was sold to local business owner and entrepreneur, Chris Garbooshian, for an undisclosed price. Garbooshian purchased Gregory’s Seafood in Manchester through Bielat Santore sales agent Robert Gillis in April. Gllis was also instrumental in procuring Pisces...
Popular Jersey Shore Bar & Grill Shuttering
A popular bar and grill restaurant in Monmouth County is closing after 30 years. Main Street Bar & Grill at 735 Route 35 is expected to close before the end of the year. “We still have about 6 weeks so let’s make it (a) great ending,” a Facebook post said.
2023 Beach Badge Sale for this Ocean County, NJ Beach
We've heard recently that some beach badges for our local beaches have gone up, not this beach, there's a discount. Every year, Berkeley Township gives us discount beach badges at our Berkeley Township Beach at Seaside Park. If you're wondering where our Berkeley Township Beach is, it's (White Sands Beach) 20th - 23rd Avenues, the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township.
Positively New Jersey: The mysterious history of the egg vending machine
Sitting in the back of the Warren Township Public Works yard is a rotting decrepit shack-like structure that tells a unique story about New Jersey and even America.
thedigestonline.com
Where to Get Thanksgiving Pies in NJ
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and you’re probably already stressing about what you’re going to make to chef up a perfect feast. While Thanksgiving is a cozy time to reunite with family, it can also be hectic with traveling and preparing for guests. To take some of the pressure off of you, here is a guide to the best bakeries to get Thanksgiving pie in NJ. After hours of cooking your main courses, relax and enjoy these prepared desserts that are bound to blow your loved ones away.
This $11M N.J. house is a mini-resort with its own golf course, pools, 6 bars and a nightclub
Imagine living in your own private resort. You can, in Wall Township, for just under $11 million. The 23.4-acre Monmouth County compound, called Mattaccino, is for sale for $10.99 million. It has 32,500 square feet of living space with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms all tucked behind a gate leading to a 500-foot oak tree-lined driveway.
See Humongous 50 Foot Christmas Tree Without Leaving New Jersey
"Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree....." We are less than one week away from Thanksgiving so I think the holiday talk can officially begin. And thank goodness because there is tons to do and see in New Jersey this holiday season. Usually, a lot of Garden State residents take a trip...
Finally! The Royal Farms in Brick has an opening date
In what Brick Mayor John Ducey said it the “most anticipated opening in the history of Brick,” the Royal Farms convenience store and gas station at the intersection of Rtes. 70 & 88 in Brick now has an opening date. The opening date is scheduled for Dec. 8,...
Popular Christmas light show returns, but it’s at a different place
There’s a holiday light show that has become something of a Jersey Shore tradition and it will be back this year, but it’s changing addresses. The 16th version of The Christmas Light Show has moved from Wall to Belmar. The show will be located on the Connelly-Campion-Wright Building...
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
The Fantastic “Night Forms” Art Show at Grounds For Sculpture in Hamilton, New Jersey
Words like fantastic, awesome, fabulous, amazing, outstanding, etc are just some of the words I would use for the upcoming art exhibit at Grounds For Sculpture in Mercer County, New Jersey. I might even use those same words to describe Grounds For Sculpture which is a unique art museum with...
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?
Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City Wins 4 Gold Medal Awards
Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City has won four prestigious 2022 Gold Medal Stella Awards for excellence in service and product. Resorts Casino Hotel won the top prize in the following competitive categories:. Gold Medal, Best Hotel/Resort, Northeast Region. Gold Medal, Best Food & Beverage, Northeast. Region. Gold Medal, Best On-Site...
Major Latest Update at Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson, NJ
Major updates have been listed this week with openings and more future openings of some fun stuff. Adventure Crossing USA is a huge "sports" complex with so much more in Ocean County. Sports fields, dining, hotels, fun stuff for the family, and so much more. A wave pool for surfing, how crazy!
Royal Farms Announces Grand Opening
BRICK – After years of anticipation, the Royal Farms in Brick Township has confirmed a grand opening date. The store will be opening its doors to welcome customers on December 8, located at the intersection of Routes 88 and 70. “It’s been a long wait but the wait is...
Spruce Run: A grave reminder in Clinton of how summer’s drought still affects NJ
Now that the holidays have arrived in New Jersey, the thought of that intense drought this past summer might be an afterthought. Ever since we entered the autumn season, New Jersey has once again been receiving some beneficial rain. What's more, those rainy days don't seem to be too far apart from one another anymore.
End of an era: A sad exit to an iconic NJ Shore music venue
It's rare that two generations of music lovers can have memories of seeing bands at the same dive bar 40 years apart, but in my family, that's exactly the case. My son Ray and I have both been music lovers our whole lives. (Well, I was first!) In 1980, I...
