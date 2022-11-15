ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

Rare Italian delicacy made right here in New Jersey

For those of you that grew up in an Italian neighborhood or Italian-American family, taralles may be a familiar snack. For most people, it's probably something you've never heard of. Honestly, it probably falls into the "acquired taste" category. It's sort of a pretzel, but not really. It's a hard,...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Dining Out: Family-run Flemington bakery remains true to Italian roots

When you bite into a pastry, cookie or cake from Italian Bakery & Espresso Bar in Flemington, N.J., you are biting into recipes developed during 100 years of family history. Jack Mannino operated a pizzeria when he first came to this country but wanted to return to being a pastry baker, a job he trained for and loved in Sicily.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River is under new ownership

Allenhurst-based Bielat Santore & Co. on Wednesday said Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River was sold to local business owner and entrepreneur, Chris Garbooshian, for an undisclosed price. Garbooshian purchased Gregory’s Seafood in Manchester through Bielat Santore sales agent Robert Gillis in April. Gllis was also instrumental in procuring Pisces...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

2023 Beach Badge Sale for this Ocean County, NJ Beach

We've heard recently that some beach badges for our local beaches have gone up, not this beach, there's a discount. Every year, Berkeley Township gives us discount beach badges at our Berkeley Township Beach at Seaside Park. If you're wondering where our Berkeley Township Beach is, it's (White Sands Beach) 20th - 23rd Avenues, the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Pies in NJ

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and you’re probably already stressing about what you’re going to make to chef up a perfect feast. While Thanksgiving is a cozy time to reunite with family, it can also be hectic with traveling and preparing for guests. To take some of the pressure off of you, here is a guide to the best bakeries to get Thanksgiving pie in NJ. After hours of cooking your main courses, relax and enjoy these prepared desserts that are bound to blow your loved ones away.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?

Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
RED BANK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City Wins 4 Gold Medal Awards

Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City has won four prestigious 2022 Gold Medal Stella Awards for excellence in service and product. Resorts Casino Hotel won the top prize in the following competitive categories:. Gold Medal, Best Hotel/Resort, Northeast Region. Gold Medal, Best Food & Beverage, Northeast. Region. Gold Medal, Best On-Site...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Royal Farms Announces Grand Opening

BRICK – After years of anticipation, the Royal Farms in Brick Township has confirmed a grand opening date. The store will be opening its doors to welcome customers on December 8, located at the intersection of Routes 88 and 70. “It’s been a long wait but the wait is...
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
