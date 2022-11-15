Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Walk Inside Pharaoh King Tut's Ancient Tomb at This New Immersive Experience
Yet another immersive experience is taking to the NYC stage, and this time history buffs will have their fair share of fun. A new experience centered around the figure of Egyptian pharaoh King Tut is setting up shop at Pier 36, and it is ready to transport visitors back to ancient Egypt. Dubbed "Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience," the new digital exhibit includes multiple galleries to fully walk guests through the story and the history of the legendary king.
Hypebae
Japanese Artist Ayako Rokkaku’s Work Comes to London for 24 Hours
Avant Arte, a leading creative marketplace, has announced an ephemeral opportunity for art lovers to experience and acquire Japanese artist Ayako Rokkaku’s work. The event continues Avant Arte’s timed release series, which offers the chance for the next generation of collectors to acquire high-quality editions at an accessible price point.
The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires
The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.
Smithonian
Lost Rubens Painting, Rediscovered After Two Centuries, Could Sell for $35 Million
Dressed in a gold and red gown, her gleaming bronze hair pulled back over one shoulder, young Salome, the stepdaughter of King Herod, gazes down at the severed head of John the Baptist, presented to her on a platter, his bloody body lying crumpled underfoot. This gory masterpiece by renowned...
‘I wouldn’t sell for all the money in the world’: a head-turning work of floral nihilism
In a new series sharing stories of artwork in Australian homes, Kathleen Olive shows the prized 3D work by her brother-in-law artist. Kathleen Olive calls the work “flower bombs”, but her brother-in-law artist Keiran Gordon knows them by another name. “He calls them ‘floral nihilism’.”
Three Chinese Artifacts Worth $77 M. Broken at Taiwanese Museum
A bowl, teacup, and plate from the Ming and Qing dynasties worth £66 million ($77 million) were broken in three separate incidents at Taiwan’s National Palace Museum over the past 18 months. These incidents were previously undisclosed, and only came to light last week following questioning from a Taiwanese legislator. On Friday, Taiwan’s opposition legislator Chen I-shin claimed he received a tip that the museum director Wu Mi-cha instructed staff to cover up the incidents and to treat all paperwork as classified. “We have absolutely not hidden anything about this,” Wu said at a press conference, according to the Guardian. Wu and the...
Antwerp’s Royal Museum of Fine Arts reopens with crooked painting and green cat
From the outside the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp looks like the epitome of convention. The grand neo-classical monument, modelled on a Greek temple, first opened in 1890 and bears all the pomp and circumstance of its age. Yet behind the imposing facade are some playful and surprising touches.
Here is what people in the 19th century imagined the 2000s to be like
A group of artists from the 20th century drew and painted what they thought life in the 21st century would be. French Artist Jean-Marc Cote and other artists from 1899,1900, 1901, and 1910 left behind a collection of paintings and named it, ‘France in the year 2000’, signifying what they thought life would be like in the 2000s.
hypebeast.com
Largely Forgotten Painting Turns Out to Be Genuine Artwork by Rembrandt
For years, experts at The Hague’s Museum Bredius dismissed an oil painting for a true piece by Rembrandt, thinking that it was merely produced by a follower of the Dutch master. First reported by The Guardian, Johanneke Verhave, along with fellow researcher, Jeroen Giltaij, who serves as the chief...
Henri Cartier-Bresson: new edition of French photographer’s work published
A new edition of a collection of the distinctive black and white photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson is to be published in France. Almost two decades after his death, the man nicknamed “the eye of the century” for his documentation of 21st-century history remains the focus for a new generation of photographers and art lovers.
petapixel.com
Photographer Aims to Capture Her ‘Wild Soul’ in Evocative Self Portraits
With picturesque backdrops of sweeping landscapes and other transcendental expressions of the wilderness, photographer Anna Heimkreiter aims to capture a portion of her personhood or rather ‘wild soul’ through the lens of a Sony Alpha 7 III. Heimkreiter is an avid traveler and, through her globetrotting, has garnered...
Vancouver climate protesters throw maple syrup on painting
Activists in Vancouver, Canada threw maple syrup at a museum painting on Saturday to draw attention to the climate crisis and protest a pipeline.Two people with the activist group Stop Fracking Around tossed the syrup on Stumps and Sky, a painting by Canadian artist Emily Carr, which is on display at the Vancouver Art Gallery.The demonstration follows similar actions around the world where climate protesters have thrown food at museum paintings, most notably the soup thrown at a Van Gogh painting in London."We are in a climate emergency,” Erin Fletcher, one of the protesters, said in a press release....
Soup on Van Gogh and graffiti on Warhol: climate activists follow the long history of museums as a site of protest
Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup Cans at the National Gallery of Australia are just the latest artistic target of climate protesters, who have been throwing soup, mashed potatoes and cake at art worth millions of dollars. The actions have received a muted response from some museum directors, but the protesters know exactly what they are doing. As the activists who threw soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers said: We know that civil resistance works. History has shown us that. Indeed, there is a long history of museums and art being used for political protest. For women’s suffrage and women artists In 1914, suffragette Mary Richardson slashed the...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Tomfoolery’s 2022 Art Ring Exhibit Is Packed With Showstopping Jewels
In Muswell Hill there is a gallery that’s been called “London’s hidden gem,” but inside Tomfoolery, there’s nothing hidden about the incredible gems it showcases. That’s exponentially true with the boutique’s annual Art Ring exhibition, a celebration of bold design and craftsmanship exemplified by the works of 28 featured designers.
Computer says there is a 80.58% probability painting is a real Renoir
Staring enigmatically at an unseen object to her right, the black-haired woman bears a striking resemblance to the person depicted in Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s painting Gabrielle, which Sotheby’s recently valued at between £100,000-150,000. However, art connoisseurs disagree over whether the work, which is owned by a private Swiss...
Time Out Global
David Hockney is launching an insanely immersive King’s Cross exhibition space
King’s Cross will soon be home to Lightroom, a new immersive art space, and is launching with a heady, ultra-colourful installation by the giant of British art that is David Hockney. Lightroom is a four-storey-high digital art space designed for cutting-edge projection and sound work, harnessing the power of the latest technology to really drop you in the art.
Time Out Global
The end of an era: late-night venue Colour is closing its doors
After serving the Carlton and wider Melbourne communities for a solid three years, the Queensberry Street cult-favourite club Colour has made the devastating announcement that it will be closing its doors at the end of 2022. Citing "ever-increasing financial pressures" in the industry, the team behind the late-night live music venue said that the continued operation has become unviable.
hypebeast.com
Haroshi Releases Alluring Marble Sculptures With Avant Arte
The last editions in the ‘GUZO’ series. Back in 2021, Haroshi began transforming his eccentric characters into stone. Typically made with recycled skateboard decks, the series, dubbed GUZO, began a new chapter in the Japanese artist’s prolific career. In collaboration with Avant Arte, the two sides return...
Time Out Global
Jurassic Nest is Singapore’s first dinosaur-themed food hall that has Michelin-rated food brands at Gardens by The Bay
Jurassic Nest open its doors on November 18 to the general public where diners can feast amongst 18 formidable dinosaurs. Out of the 18, three of which are life-size and highlight hyperrealistic animatronic features. You can find the mighty T-rex sheltered under the majestic waterfall while the stealthy Oviraptor hides in the shadow of another waterfall. Adjacent to that is an unmissable five-metre-tall Brachiosaurus that is set to captivate many. Watch as they come alive with multi-sensory daily programmes running every hour from 12pm to 8pm. The best part? The immersive shows are free of admission.
Time Out Global
Just in: Josh and Julie Niland will open a new restaurant early next year
In excellent news for lovers of creatures of the sea (and plants), it’s been announced that the king of seafood Josh Niland and his wife Julie are opening a new 60-seat restaurant and bar early next year. Located on Sydney’s north shore in St Leonards, the restaurant will be...
