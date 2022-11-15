Watch Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, Elton John in the trailer for If These Walls Could Sing, the new Abbey Road Studios doc

Watch the first trailer for Mary McCartney's homage to Abbey Road Studios, If These Walls Could Sing

(Image credit: Disney)

"When you enter a place with so much history around it, it’s kind of sacred in a way."

So says Elton John at the beginning of the trailer for If These Walls Could Sing, a new documentary about London's legendary Abbey Road Studios, made famous by The Beatles, directed by Paul McCartney's photographer/film-maker daughter Mary.

Releasing the trailer for the film, host channel Disney Plus say: "In this personal film of memory and discovery, director Mary McCartney guides us through nine decades to tell the stories of some of the studio’s most iconic recordings - and the people who made them happen."

The statement says that the film-makers were given "exclusive access to the most famous and longest-running studio in the world."

“Hearing it was the anniversary of Abbey Road Studios brought back so many memories to me,” Mary McCartney tells Rolling Stone. “I have grown up visiting Abbey Road, it feels like family to me. In directing this feature-length documentary, it felt natural to explore the wealth of stories, and unearth so many unheard gems that I had not known about. It has been such an exciting journey bringing these stories and many more to life.”

The trailer for the film also features Roger Waters, Noel Gallagher - who says "a huge part of my record collection was made in this room" - Cliff Richard and McCartney's father Paul, and the film itself includes interviews with composer John Williams, among others. It's scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on December 16.

Watch the trailer for If These Walls Could Sing below:

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.