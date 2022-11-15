Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cost of living: Rent increases pricing out families
Two mums from South Yorkshire say rising rent costs are pricing them out of their homes. Stacey Murray and Kelly Walker, who live in Doncaster, have told the BBC they can no longer afford the homes they live in, or other properties suitable for their families. "It's just heart-breaking at...
BBC
Shop owner fined over mouldy meat and food weeks past use-by date
Some meat at Euro Market in Bradford was not refrigerated, while other food was weeks past its use-by date, city magistrates heard. The court was shown pictures of mouldy meat taken during inspections in 2021. Owner Ballen Mohammad Zarar showed a "clear disgregard for food safety", magistrates were told...
BBC
Anger after man, 85, attacked by fellow care home resident
An 85-year-old man was left badly injured after being subjected to a brutal 50-minute assault by a fellow care home resident. James Hand's family said a radio was smashed over his head and his fingers were nearly bitten to the bone during the attack. It happened at Meadows Court in...
BBC
Hinkley Point C construction work resumes after site death
Construction work at a nuclear power station site has restarted after the death of a worker. Work had been on hold at Hinkley Point C in Somerset since Sunday when a man, believed to be aged in his 40s, died at the site. Avon and Somerset Police said a man...
BBC
Lake District: Warning after walkers get lost in the dark
Mountain rescuers in the Lake District are warning walkers to be aware of how quickly night falls in the winter after a group got lost. Four women became disorientated in the dark near Threshwaite Mouth in Hartsop, Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team said. The group did not have a torch but...
BBC
Six men charged over cash machine raids
Six men have been charged with attacks on cash machines across the UK. Hundreds of officers from seven forces across the Midlands, East and Scotland took part in a series of raids on Wednesday. Among items seized were stolen cars, high-value vehicles and motorhomes, large amounts of cash, offensive weapons...
BBC
Lincolnshire: Police dispersal order to tackle rising hare coursing
A county-wide dispersal order has been issued by police in Lincolnshire after multiple reports of hare coursing. The order is in place until 10:50 GMT on Monday and comes after a spate of such incidents across the county. Police said many of the suspects involved in hare coursing were from...
BBC
Men missing in Oldham mill blaze identified by DNA
Four Vietnamese men thought to have been in a mill when it caught fire have been formally identified using DNA. Police began searching Bismark House Mill in Oldham after human remains were found by demolition workers following a blaze on 7 May. Greater Manchester Police then travelled to Vietnam to...
BBC
Search continues for woman 'swept away' by river
A search for a woman who is believed to have fallen into the River Don during Friday's weather warning is continuing. Police resumed the search at first light on Saturday after it was stood down overnight. Emergency services were called to the river near Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon...
Comments / 0