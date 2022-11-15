Northwestern (20-4, 5-3 Big Ten) is headed to a second-consecutive national championship after defeating Maryland(19-4, 7-1 Big Ten) in Storrs, Connecticut. Unlike the last time these two teams faced in the Big Ten Tournament, when the Wildcats got on the scoreboard within the first four minutes, neither team took control of the game early. In the third matchup of the two top-five foes, the teams seemed to be feeling each other out to start the game.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO