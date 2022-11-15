ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Northwestern

Evanston Public Library releases acknowledgement of Indigenous Land

Evanston Public Library hosted its first land acknowledgement Wednesday, recognizing that both Evanston and the library’s facilities lie on lands of Indigenous people. The acknowledgement, published on the library’s website, will now be read aloud at the start of all events and programs. “We acknowledge and honor the...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 9

If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss. Songwriters Association at Northwestern: Battle of the Bands. Lutkin Hall. Friday 7 p.m. $3. The Songwriters Association presents its first competitive student band competition. Evanston...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Howard Street business owners and residents express hopes for economic development grant

Business owners and residents on Howard Street hope to see more street lights, flowers and increased Evanston-Chicago collaboration with the help of a new grant. The Rogers Park Business Alliance and the city of Evanston plan to use a more than $99,000 economic recovery grant from the Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery Program for a joint study on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Howard Street.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Field Hockey: Rapid Recap: Northwestern 2, Maryland 1

Northwestern (20-4, 5-3 Big Ten) is headed to a second-consecutive national championship after defeating Maryland(19-4, 7-1 Big Ten) in Storrs, Connecticut. Unlike the last time these two teams faced in the Big Ten Tournament, when the Wildcats got on the scoreboard within the first four minutes, neither team took control of the game early. In the third matchup of the two top-five foes, the teams seemed to be feeling each other out to start the game.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Rapid Recap: Northwestern 60, Purdue Fort Wayne 52

Coming off the heels of a resounding victory over Georgetown in the nation’s capital Tuesday in the Gavitt Tipoff Games, Northwestern still seemed to be shaking off the jet lag against Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday. Though the Wildcats (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) would eventually close out the Mastodons...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Football: Price: It’s time for change — reasons behind Northwestern’s downward spiral since 2020

For the first time since 1993 — nearly three decades — Northwestern will not reach three wins on the season. The Wildcats dropped their (1-10, 1-7 Big Ten) their 10th straight contest to Purdue (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten), 17-9 on Saturday, marking the first time in 33 years that NU finished with double-digit losses on the season. Not to mention, the last time the Cats won a game in the United States was last year1 against Rutgers, an even sadder sight.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

The Daily Explains: University Police investigations of student infractions and criminal offenses

University Police has long been the subject of controversy surrounding officer conduct at Northwestern, especially in recent years. UP is responsible for investigating certain reports of student offenses and misconduct on campus with impartiality, but it works with external law enforcement agencies depending on incidents’ circumstances. The severity of...
Daily Northwestern

Women’s Soccer: Rapid Recap: Northwestern 2, Vanderbilt 1

For only the third time in program history, Northwestern (16-4-2, 7-2-1 Big Ten) is headed to the Sweet Sixteen. Facing Vanderbilt (12-5-4) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Friday, the Wildcats scored two goals in the second half to secure a 2-1 victory in the two programs’ first-ever meeting.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 4

Cats Corner’s Gameday podcast returns for its fourth straight week with special guests! Lawrence, Alex and John welcome in NBN Assistant Sports Editor and NNN Sports Reporter Miles French and NNN Sports Director Davis Johnson to talk all things Northwestern Football. Twitter: @CervantesPAlex. Twitter: @Davis_Johnson1. Twitter: @milesRfrench. — Cats...
Daily Northwestern

Deering Library undergoes roof repair to prevent water damage

After 90 years of housing Northwestern’s books, Deering Library is getting an upgrade. The building has been under construction for roofing replacement since Oct. 31 and is expected to be completed by the end of November, according to Project Manager for Capital Programs Robert Carlton and Facilities Manager James Abbott.
EVANSTON, IL

