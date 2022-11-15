ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janelle Monae Shines In Elie Saab Gown

By Sharde Gillam
Source: Wesley Lapointe / Getty


Janelle Monae gave us style goals earlier today when she was spotted out on the “Glass Onion” red carpet rocking a stunning black and red look that we absolutely love! The entertainer and style queen was spotted on Instagram during her red carpet appearance strutting her stuff in the red and black Elie Saab designer look that was everything. She paired the cut out, feathery gown with minimal jewelry and a small red hand bag. As for her hair, she wore her golden blonde locs in a sophisticated up do with a curled bang that fit the look perfectly. The beauty was all smiles as she modeled her ensemble to perfection, being sure to stop and spin to show off the fit from all angles. Check out the stunning look below.

The singer’s fans and fashion lovers alike were loving this look just as much as we were and shared their stamps of approval on Instagram, complimenting the effortless slay. “ yesss
,” one fan wrote while another commented with, “ Beauty !!!!!!!!
,” and another simply called the entertainer, “ Gorgeous!!!!”

Beauties, what do you think about Janelle’s designer look? Did she nail it?

Janelle Monae Is In Her Melanated Glory On The Cover Of Variety

LET’S MAKEUP: Learn How To Get Janelle Monae’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards Look For Under $75.00

Comments / 0

