101.1. The Wiz

LaTocha Scott Says She ‘Didn’t Get The Fashion Memo’ During Xscape’s Recent Red Carpet Appearance

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Xscape was featured on the BET Soul Train Awards red carpet last night where they prepared to be honored for the Lady of Soul award. During their red carpet appearance, many fans wondered why LaTocha Scott wasn’t dressed in coordination with the rest of the group, who all donned similar shades of nude while LaTocha wore a bright, green gown.

Well, earlier today, Scott took to Instagram to share her sentiments about why she was dressed in a different color scheme from the rest of her group members, saying that she “didn’t get the memo” about the group’s color coordination.  Check out her comments below.

“Still on a high from last night,” she wrote underneath her Instagram post.

“So Grateful to receive the #LadyOfSoul Award. To still be embraced after 29 years is very humbling. Thank you to all of the Xscape Fans who’ve supported us throughout the years, and Thank you to BET for giving us our flowers.

Make sure you tune in to the #SoulTrainAwards on November 26th to see us do our thing.

**Sorry, I didn’t get the memo, but everyone still looked amazing. ”

Real Housewives of Atlanta star and fellow Xscape group member Kandi Burruss then replied underneath the photo set saying that “the only  thing for people to know is that [LaTocha] had a separate stylist from the rest of the group.” Continuing telling her groupmate that she “chose to separate herself” and to not “blame us for that.” See those comments
below. Either way, the ladies looked amazing! What do you think about Xscape’s red carpet look? RELATED STORIES:

Kandi Burruss Fears New Xscape Album Will Ruin The Group’s Legacy

[Listen] Without Kandi, Xscape Drops New Songs ‘Dream Killa’ and ‘Wifed Up’

WATCH: Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Jermaine Dupri & LaTocha Scott In Xscape Reality Show Trailer

