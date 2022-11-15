Read full article on original website
Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade
BANGKOK (AP) — Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific called for an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine and pledged to steer the region’s economies toward sustainable growth as they wrapped up summit meetings Saturday. Host Thailand garnered a diplomatic coup in managing to bridge divisions among the...
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. The United States quickly slammed the launch and...
EXPLAINER: Islam’s ban on alcohol and how it’s applied
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Just two days before the World Cup opener, host nation Qatar banned the sale of beer at stadiums in a sudden U-turn that was criticized by some and welcomed by others. Qatari officials have long said they were eager to welcome soccer fans from around...
US defense chief: ‘Tyranny and turmoil’ in Russian invasion
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Saturday Russia’s invasion of Ukraine offers a preview of a world where nuclear-armed countries could threaten other nations and said Beijing, like Moscow, seeks a world where might makes right. Austin made the remarks at the annual...
Brazilian economist will lead regional development bank
NEW YORK (AP) — Latin American governments on Sunday selected Brazilian economist Ilan Goldfajn to lead the region’s largest development bank in the wake of a misconduct probe that led to the firing of the previous president. Governors from the Inter-American Development Bank’s 48 members selected Goldfajn to lead the Washington-based multilateral lender from a slate of five candidates nominated by Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Trinidad & Tobago. It follows the firing in September of Mauricio Claver-Carone, who had been the first American to lead the bank in its 63-year history. He was removed after an ethics probe found he likely carried on an intimate relationship with a subordinate. He denied the allegation. The Inter-American Development Bank is the biggest multilateral lender to Latin America, disbursing last year a record $23 billion to alleviate poverty made worse by the coronavirus pandemic in the region. The U.S. is the largest shareholder, with 30% of voting rights.
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
China has announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year, that of an 87-year-old Beijing man, while imposing strict new measures.
Finland to start building fence on Russian border next year
HELSINKI (AP) — Construction of a planned barbed-wired fence along the Finland’s long border with Russia will start early next year, Finnish border guard officials said Friday, amid concerns in the Nordic country over the changing security environment in Europe. The initial three kilometer (1.8 mile) stretch of...
Incumbent expected to win Kazakh presidential election
ASTANA, Kazakhstan (AP) — Kazakhstan’s incumbent president is widely expected to secure an easy victory in Sunday’s snap election that came after bloody unrest shook the country this year and he moved to stifle the influence of his authoritarian predecessor. Five candidates were on the ballot against...
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions from shelling shook Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, the global nuclear watchdog said Sunday, calling for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said multiple explosions near the plant — on Saturday evening and again on Sunday morning — abruptly ended a period of relative calm around the nuclear facility that has been the site of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. The fighting has raised the specter of a nuclear catastrophe ever since Russian troops occupied the plant during the early days of the war. In renewed shelling both close to and at the site, IAEA experts at the Zaporizhzhia facility reported hearing more than a dozen blasts within a short period Sunday morning and could see some explosions from their windows, the agency said.
World Cup dismay for Qatar as Ecuador wins opening game
AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Qatar's first ever World Cup match ended in dismay for an overmatched team and with a place in unwanted soccer history. The controversy-laced tournament opened Sunday with Qatar getting outplayed and embarrassed in a 2-0 loss to Ecuador in front of 67,372 fans at Al Bayt Stadium.
Migrants hunker down in Juarez to wait out Title 42
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Scarlett and her husband left El Salvador in hopes of giving their three children a better future in the United States. “They have no opportunities in El Salvador but maybe over here they will continue their studies and become good men and women, be productive,” she said.
