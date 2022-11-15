ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Sola Olulode paints Black queer couples in bed

A bed is a medium item that, in an art context, can portray an array of different experiences, including sex, love, joy, rest, and sadness. In 1999, Tracey Emin stirred the art world by exhibiting her dishevelled bed for the Turner Prize. The installation, titled simply My Bed (1998), represented four days in the artist’s life where, during a bout of depression, she went without eating or drinking anything but alcohol. For Tracey, using the piece of furniture in her creation chronicled one of the darkest moments in her life, but for British-Nigerian artist Sola Olulode, it signifies something completely different.
Vice

Haider Ackermann comes to Manchester: What’s in Fashion?

London, Paris, Milan, New York … Manchester? Well, yes! This week, the Colombian-born French designer Haider Ackermann – beloved by Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet alike — landed in the Northern English city with a bang. Staging a show for his collaboration with sportswear giant Fila, we bring you a firsthand report of what went down in the town of Oasis, football and the Hacienda. Meanwhile, in Marrakesh, the purveyor of your favourite sheet masks 111Skin introduced a new collaboration with none other than the Aman hotel, while in London, Grace Wales Bonner introduced a holiday capsule collection just in time for festive shopping. Don’t say we don’t scour the globe to bring you the best fashion news. Here’s what’s in fashion.
