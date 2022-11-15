London, Paris, Milan, New York … Manchester? Well, yes! This week, the Colombian-born French designer Haider Ackermann – beloved by Tilda Swinton and Timothée Chalamet alike — landed in the Northern English city with a bang. Staging a show for his collaboration with sportswear giant Fila, we bring you a firsthand report of what went down in the town of Oasis, football and the Hacienda. Meanwhile, in Marrakesh, the purveyor of your favourite sheet masks 111Skin introduced a new collaboration with none other than the Aman hotel, while in London, Grace Wales Bonner introduced a holiday capsule collection just in time for festive shopping. Don’t say we don’t scour the globe to bring you the best fashion news. Here’s what’s in fashion.

