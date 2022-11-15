Read full article on original website
City of Vista Awarded $1.3 Million Permanent Housing Funds
Sacramento, CA -The California Department of Housing and Community Development (CDHCD) awarded the City of Vista $1,334,911 million in funds from the Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) program. The PLHA program provides financial assistance and allocates 70 percent of the ongoing revenue deposited in the Building Homes and Jobs Trust Fund directly to local governments. Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) issued the following statement:
Assistance League of North Coast Featured Presentation to the Youth Enrichment Services Collaborative
TR Robertson -The November meeting of the Youth Enrichment Collaborative Services heard a presentation from Cheryl McGlocklin and Joan Fehlen from the Assistance League of North Coast discussing the services they provide to the children and youth of Oceanside, Carlsbad and Vista. The AL is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization “committed to serving the unmet needs of children and youth, with the goal of providing a positive starting point for their path to academic success”. They said students are selected from schools in the area based on schools with the highest poverty levels and forms collected by health techs at the schools.
Carlsbad City Library
The library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 25. Libraries will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. Totes Thankful. Now – Wednesday, Nov. 23. All Ages. Visit any Carlsbad City Library location to decorate a...
Onmi Resort & Spa Lights Up 2,000 Poinsettia Christmas Trees
Introduces Poinsettia Princess For Festive Holiday Programming – Iconic Carlsbad, California Resort Promises a Truly Magical Home-Away-From Home Experience, Complete with Snow!. Carlsbad, CA – November, 2022 – Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, located just north of San Diego in Carlsbad, today announced its winter programming for the...
Deadline approaches for refunds from San Diego County
The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector on Thursday announced the $1,056,186 in potential refunds available for San Diegans to file a claim before the Nov. 30 deadline.
San Diego County Sheriff’s forcibly remove woman from Board of Supervisors public hearing
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At Tuesday’s San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting, the San Diego County Sheriff’s forcibly removed a woman who was wanting to speak. The video shows the Sheriff dragging the woman on the ground with her arm, before aggressively putting her in handcuffs.
North Island Credit Union Expands Partnership With USS Midway
Credit Union Underwrites Costs for 650 Students Through “No Child Left Ashore” Scholarship Fund. San Diego, CA – November 15, 2022 – North Island Credit Union has expanded its partnership with USS Midway Museum (Midway), supporting its “No Child Left Ashore” scholarship fund to increase access to onboard programs for children in underserved communities. Through the partnership, the credit union will provide $15,000 to underwrite costs for 650 students from Title 1 schools to attend Midway STEM Education Onboard Field Trip experiences.
Here's why the cost of lettuce is skyrocketing in California
The price of lettuce is skyrocketing, and we're even seeing a shortage of the vegetable in California. The problem can be traced back to the Salinas Valley.
Vista Community Clinic 36th Annual Holiday Homes Tour Tickets Now On Sale
Vista Community Clinic’s (VCC) Holiday Homes Tours, returns virtually, to raise funds to expand Senior Care services within the community. Vista, CA -The holiday season is around the corner and so is the beloved tradition of Vista Community Clinic’s (VCC) Annual Holiday Homes Tour. This year marks the tour’s 36th year, and the tour will be held virtual again. We hope this allows viewers of all ages and locations to take part in this festive fundraiser. The tour will run from December 18 through December 23, giving ticket holders the opportunity to re-watch as many times as they like. There are always new details to be discovered!
Rancho Christmas
Vista, CA -Rancho Christmas at Rancho Guajome Adobe on Saturday December 3rd from 10 am to 4 pm. Historically decorated rooms, Self guided tours, Tractor drawn wagon rides; Native American Storytelling; Ballet Folklorical performances;. Free parking. Admission $3 4-12; $5 13 and older. Cash Only. 2210 N Santa Avenues, Vista,...
Sheriff-Elect Kelly A. Martinez Appoints Senior Staff
The next Sheriff of the San Diego County is beginning to form her leadership team with a new Undersheriff and Assistant Sheriff. Sheriff-elect Kelly A. Martinez is appointing Assistant Sheriff Rich Williams as her second in command. Rich began his career in 1992 working at various detention facilities. His first...
Dump day: How to dispose of unwanted items for free this week
Clean California Dump Day is back in parts of San Diego County this week.
Passenger Falls Out of Car on I-8 in La Mesa, Fatally Struck by Tractor-Trailer
A 26-year-old man was killed Friday when for unknown reasons he tumbled out of the car he was riding in on Interstate 8 near Grossmont Center mall, authorities reported. The man fell out of the westbound Audi A4 in the area of Severin Drive in La Mesa shortly before 11 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Big Rig Kills Man Who Exits Passenger Seat on I-8 While Audi Was Still Moving
A 26-year-old Santa Ana man was killed Friday when for unknown reasons he exited a moving car he was riding in on Interstate 8 near Grossmont Center mall, authorities reported. The man fell out of the westbound Audi A4 in the area of Severin Drive in La Mesa shortly before...
Why are windows spontaneously shattering at the San Diego courthouse?
SAN DIEGO — A scary and unexpected problem is now happening at the San Diego County courthouse downtown. Glass windows on the building have been shattering, but no one knows why. Completed in 2017, at a cost of more than $500 million, the 22-story courthouse is considered one of...
Vulnerable San Diegans target of newest criminal scams
It’s been a struggle for Kiki Turner since she lost her job in May. She’s a single mom of two. "At that time I was paying my rent partially and you know just trying to stay above water," Turner said. She’s been getting by with temp work as a dental hygienist and public assistance. The assistance now comes on an Electronic Benefit Transfer card or EBT but in October when she went to use it there was a problem.
72 dogs rescued from Riverside County home
Dozens of dogs that were living with an elderly woman in a Cabazon-area home were rescued this week, officials said Wednesday. A total of 72 dogs were living with a woman in her 80s who is possibly suffering from early stages of dementia, her daughter told Riverside County Animal Services. The pups were taken from […]
Supervisor Jim Desmond
I cannot be the only one that is thrilled the campaign commercials are over, signs are being removed, and finally my mailbox isn’t full of campaign literature. Let’s all be grateful election season is over. Savor this time, because the 2024 election coverage will start soon (ugh). I hope you were able to cast a ballot in this year’s election. No matter what side you’re on or who you support, it’s our American duty to get out to the polls!
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory today, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors.
SoCal couple extradited to U.S. to begin prison sentence for $20M COVID-19 scheme
LOS ANGELES – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme were returned to the United States last night after more than a year as fugitives. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, both former...
