TR Robertson -The Carlsbad High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame Committee has begun the process of accepting nominations for the CHS Hall of Fame and is looking for the names and resumes of any graduates that have excelled in their chosen field and have accomplished exemplary feats. The graduates are recognized in the following categories: Business, Humanitarian Service, Education & Academics, Arts, Performing Arts, Public Service, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), Military & Law Enforcement, and Medicine. The Alumni Association is accepting letters explaining why the person being submitted fits the criteria of a Hall of Fame member for Carlsbad High School and include a resume or supporting accomplishments. The Selection Committee will review the nominated person and gather additional information to assist in investigation of accomplishments fitting the criteria for nomination.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO