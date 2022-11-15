Read full article on original website
Onmi Resort & Spa Lights Up 2,000 Poinsettia Christmas Trees
Introduces Poinsettia Princess For Festive Holiday Programming – Iconic Carlsbad, California Resort Promises a Truly Magical Home-Away-From Home Experience, Complete with Snow!. Carlsbad, CA – November, 2022 – Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, located just north of San Diego in Carlsbad, today announced its winter programming for the...
Rancho Christmas
Vista, CA -Rancho Christmas at Rancho Guajome Adobe on Saturday December 3rd from 10 am to 4 pm. Historically decorated rooms, Self guided tours, Tractor drawn wagon rides; Native American Storytelling; Ballet Folklorical performances;. Free parking. Admission $3 4-12; $5 13 and older. Cash Only. 2210 N Santa Avenues, Vista,...
Vista Community Clinic 36th Annual Holiday Homes Tour Tickets Now On Sale
Vista Community Clinic’s (VCC) Holiday Homes Tours, returns virtually, to raise funds to expand Senior Care services within the community. Vista, CA -The holiday season is around the corner and so is the beloved tradition of Vista Community Clinic’s (VCC) Annual Holiday Homes Tour. This year marks the tour’s 36th year, and the tour will be held virtual again. We hope this allows viewers of all ages and locations to take part in this festive fundraiser. The tour will run from December 18 through December 23, giving ticket holders the opportunity to re-watch as many times as they like. There are always new details to be discovered!
Oceanside Public Library Leads The Way In State Public Library Mentorships
Oceanside, CA – Committed to furthering advancements in library services on a statewide level, the Oceanside Public Library is engaged in mentoring libraries doing visionary community work. In 2022, the Library received a second year of funding through the California State Library for an Early Learning and Community Information Hub as well as a paid teen internship program called Teens Work. As part of this second year, Oceanside librarians are serving as mentors to other libraries initiating similar programs. In addition, in 2023, the Library will receive a second year of funding for Stay & Play, an initiative of the California State Library that supports programming for informal caregivers and the children in their care.
Just in Time for Foster Youth To Hold Its Own ‘Just in Time Thanksgiving’
WHEN: Friday, November 18, 2022 from 5:30pm – 8:00pm. WHERE: Mission Hills United Church of Christ (40470 Jackdaw St., San Diego, CA 92103) WHAT: Just in Time for Foster Youth (JIT), a nonprofit organization dedicated to engaging a caring community to help transition-age foster youth achieve self-sufficiency and well-being, will be collaborating with Mission Hills United Church of Christ to hold its own ‘Just in Time Thanksgiving’ event. This event will be on Friday 11/18 from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm at Mission Hills United Church of Christ (40470 Jackdaw St., San Diego, CA 92103).
Sheriff-Elect Kelly A. Martinez Appoints Senior Staff
The next Sheriff of the San Diego County is beginning to form her leadership team with a new Undersheriff and Assistant Sheriff. Sheriff-elect Kelly A. Martinez is appointing Assistant Sheriff Rich Williams as her second in command. Rich began his career in 1992 working at various detention facilities. His first...
City of Vista Awarded $1.3 Million Permanent Housing Funds
Sacramento, CA -The California Department of Housing and Community Development (CDHCD) awarded the City of Vista $1,334,911 million in funds from the Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) program. The PLHA program provides financial assistance and allocates 70 percent of the ongoing revenue deposited in the Building Homes and Jobs Trust Fund directly to local governments. Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) issued the following statement:
Carlsbad High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame Seeking Nominations
TR Robertson -The Carlsbad High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame Committee has begun the process of accepting nominations for the CHS Hall of Fame and is looking for the names and resumes of any graduates that have excelled in their chosen field and have accomplished exemplary feats. The graduates are recognized in the following categories: Business, Humanitarian Service, Education & Academics, Arts, Performing Arts, Public Service, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), Military & Law Enforcement, and Medicine. The Alumni Association is accepting letters explaining why the person being submitted fits the criteria of a Hall of Fame member for Carlsbad High School and include a resume or supporting accomplishments. The Selection Committee will review the nominated person and gather additional information to assist in investigation of accomplishments fitting the criteria for nomination.
Supervisor Jim Desmond
I cannot be the only one that is thrilled the campaign commercials are over, signs are being removed, and finally my mailbox isn’t full of campaign literature. Let’s all be grateful election season is over. Savor this time, because the 2024 election coverage will start soon (ugh). I hope you were able to cast a ballot in this year’s election. No matter what side you’re on or who you support, it’s our American duty to get out to the polls!
KJ Cheatham Of Lincoln High School Leads Win Over Carlsbad
David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Snapdragon Stadium-San Diego, CA-Friday, November 18, 2022: In 2021 for the San Diego Section Division I title that was held at Escondido High School the Hornets of Lincoln fell short of their goal as they were defeated by the Highlanders of Helix Highlanders by a 28-21 score.
