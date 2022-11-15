ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: Pacheco takes CEH's spot, Rachaad White as TB's RB1 & Chargers/49ers recap

By Matt Harmon,Andy Behrens, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens get together on Monday to break down the news of the day following week 10 in the NFL, recap the Sunday night football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco Giants, and go over some recommended pickups from your fantasy football waiver wire.

Find out who will replace Cooper Kupp in the Rams’ offense and why it doesn’t matter, why Leonard Fournette’s passport had nothing to do with Rachaad White getting the start for the Buccaneers, and why Matt was harassed by D.J. Moore haters at his sister’s baby shower.

After complaining about CMC managers that are worried about his volume, Matt and Andy talk about the rise to the top of the Kansas City Chiefs depth chart for rookie Isiah Pacheco and what it means for Clyde Edwards-Helaire (it’s not great!).

The guys also talk about what to do with Christian Watson’s massive game for the Green Bay Packers against the Dallas Cowboys, and make a comparison to a former Steelers WR. The news of Eno Benjamin’s surprise release and Zach Ertz’ season-ending injury both happened during the podcast, so there are also live reactions to both.

01:00 The Justin Fields fan club

02:55 NEWS / Rams WR Cooper Kupp expected to “miss some time” with ankle injury

06:30 NEWS / Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette is not expected to miss games with hip injury

13:20 NEWS / Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy gets promising MRI results

14:45 NEWS / Panthers QB P.J. Walker is out, Baker Mayfield gets the start

18:45 49ers 22, Chargers 16

33:00 Waiver Wire Pickups - Running Backs

44:35 Waiver Wire Pickups - Wide Receivers

52:35 Waiver Wire Pickups - Quarterbacks

54:00 Waiver Wire Pickups - Tight Ends

56:40 Drops

63:55 Hold on loosely

67:05 Getting in early

68:30 Treviso Babes update

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Related
NFL fines Commanders player for missed facemask that helped end Eagles' undefeated season, injure TE Dallas Goedert

The NFL is disciplining Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis, but it's too late to be any comfort for Philadelphia Eagles fans. Davis was fined $10,609 on Saturday for unnecessary roughness during last week's game against the Eagles, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Specifically, he was fined for grabbing and yanking the facemask of Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who then gave up a costly fumble.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AP source: Hackett hands off Broncos' play-calling duties

DENVER — (AP) — First-year Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is handing over offensive play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Hackett hasn't publicly disclosed the...
DENVER, CO
Cordarrelle Patterson breaks NFL record with 9th career kickoff returned for touchdown

Cordarrelle Patterson entered Sunday in a three-way tie for the most kickoff-return touchdowns in NFL history. Now the record is all his own. During the second quarter against the Chicago Bears, Patterson fielded a kickoff from the end zone. He knifed through a group of would-be Bears tacklers near the 30-yard line then broke near midfield. Nobody was catching him from there.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

