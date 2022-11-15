Griffin giving UConn plenty in reserve
STORRS — It was two weeks after she had back surgery in January that Aubrey Griffin hobbled down a hallway using a cane at St. John’s Carnesecca Arena to make a surprise visit to the UConn women’s basketball team’s locker room.
That 10 months later she’d be flying around the court at Gampel Pavilion like nothing was ever wrong seemed like a long shot.
But there she was Monday night doing just that. The redshirt junior forward had 14 points and four rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench as No. 5 UConn topped third-ranked Texas 83-76 before an announced sellout crowd of 10,167.
Comments / 0