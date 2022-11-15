Griffin giving UConn plenty in reserve

Connecticut's Aubrey Griffin (44) goes up to the basket as Texas' Aaliyah Moore (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

STORRS — It was two weeks after she had back surgery in January that Aubrey Griffin hobbled down a hallway using a cane at St. John’s Carnesecca Arena to make a surprise visit to the UConn women’s basketball team’s locker room.

That 10 months later she’d be flying around the court at Gampel Pavilion like nothing was ever wrong seemed like a long shot.

But there she was Monday night doing just that. The redshirt junior forward had 14 points and four rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench as No. 5 UConn topped third-ranked Texas 83-76 before an announced sellout crowd of 10,167.