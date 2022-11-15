ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Griffin giving UConn plenty in reserve

By Adam Betz / Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
Connecticut's Aubrey Griffin (44) goes up to the basket as Texas' Aaliyah Moore (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

STORRS — It was two weeks after she had back surgery in January that Aubrey Griffin hobbled down a hallway using a cane at St. John’s Carnesecca Arena to make a surprise visit to the UConn women’s basketball team’s locker room.

That 10 months later she’d be flying around the court at Gampel Pavilion like nothing was ever wrong seemed like a long shot.

But there she was Monday night doing just that. The redshirt junior forward had 14 points and four rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench as No. 5 UConn topped third-ranked Texas 83-76 before an announced sellout crowd of 10,167.

Journal Inquirer

Hawkins, Jackson return as UConn routs UNC Wilmington

STORRS — With the holiday season rapidly approaching, UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley received an early gift Friday: guards Andre Jackson and Jordan Hawkins. Both players returned to the lineup and Hawkins scored a career-high 20 points as the 25th-ranked Huskies topped UNC Wilmington 86-50 before an announced crowd of 7,766 at Gampel Pavilion.
WILMINGTON, NC
Journal Inquirer

Jackson, Hawkins return to practice for UConn men

STORRS — The UConn men’s basketball team that coach Dan Hurley envisioned in the summer is not the one that’s been available to him in the first three games of the 2022-23 campaign. But it took a giant step towards being that Thursday afternoon. Guards Andre Jackson...
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

She’ll take responsibility: Mühl learning how vital a point guard’s role is at UConn

STORRS — Nika Mühl is learning lessons that point guards for the UConn women’s basketball team have been taught since before she was born. The Huskies’ point guard — whether it was Wade Trophy winners such as Jennifer Rizzotti, Sue Bird or Diana Taurasi, or fellow Nancy Lieberman Award winners Renee Montgomery, Moriah Jefferson or Paige Bueckers — under coach Geno Auriemma is responsible for anything that goes wrong.
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Doubling down on the Storrs experience

Andrew Hurley has been around the game of basketball his entire life. But when he walked on to the UConn men’s basketball team ahead of the 2020-21 season, he experienced something he never had before: playing for his dad, Huskies coach Dan Hurley. “Going into it, I was thinking...
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Clingan's adjustment to college game a work in progress

STORRS — Donovan Clingan’s experience on the court with the UConn men’s basketball team has been much different than during his career at Bristol Central High School. For instance, he no longer enjoys a massive size advantage over everyone else on the floor, and he isn’t triple or even quadruple-teamed by his opponents any more.
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Average electric bill in state could jump $80 a month

Eversource and United Illuminating warned Thursday that Connecticut customers could absorb big increases on their electric bills come January due to a sustained increase in natural gas prices on the supply component of bills that represents about half of the total monthly cost. Eversource is Connecticut’s largest utility with nearly...
CONNECTICUT STATE
