Thousands of Qatar fans appear to leave World Cup opener at half-time
Thousands of Qatar fans appeared to leave at half-time of the opening game of the World Cup, with their team already down 2-0.Hosts Qatar opened the 2022 edition of the tournament on Sunday (20 November) with a Group A match against Ecuador, who were controversially denied an early goal due to offside but took a 2-0 lead into the break anyway.Ecuador captain Enner Valencia netted the disallowed opener before scoring from the penalty spot on 16 minutes then with a header on 31 minutes.Thousands of Qatar fans then left the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor at half-time, with...
5 players to watch for USMNT during World Cup
It’s been four years since a World Cup was held, but eight years since a U.S. squad competed in the world’s most popular sporting event. Given that, it’s probably easy for observers who plan to watch the World Cup — but didn’t follow the U.S. team much through qualifying — to wonder which players the U.S. will most rely on.
Biden urges US World Cup team to `let’s go shock ’em all'
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — President Joe Biden telephoned the American World Cup team ahead of their opener against Wales, urging them to “let’s go shock ’em all.” Biden called the team at about 11:30 p.m. Friday (3:30 p.m. EST), the U.S Soccer Federation said Saturday. “It says POTUS. That’s where it’s coming from,” United States coach Gregg Berhalter said, reading the phone’s caller ID, according to excerpts of a video of players listening to the call. “Coach, put me in. I’m ready to play,” Biden began, echoing John Fogerty’s 1985 song “Centerfield.”
U.S. Soccer is making a statement with Pride Crest during World Cup in Qatar
There are many reasons to criticize FIFA for the way they’ve handled the Men’s World Cup that is about to begin in Qatar, and at the top of that list is that they chose to have it in a nation with egregious human rights violations. The year may...
World Cup 2022: Can’t make it to Qatar? Here’s where, when you can watch the action
Who’s excited for the 2022 World Cup? (the author writing this article is!) The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar, but it’s a little different this time around -- taking place from Nov. 22 to Dec. 18, instead of over the summer due to the high summer temperatures at the host country.
