KELOLAND TV

Success or COP-out: How do this year’s climate talks rate?

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — After two weeks of haggling, officials on Sunday cheered the end of this year’s U.N. climate talks in Egypt, which resulted in the creation of a fund to help poor countries suffering under disasters driven by global warming. Expectations had been low for...
Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war

BANGKOK (Associated Press) — Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific have wrapped up a summit in Bangkok with a call for an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine and pledges to steer the region’s economies toward sustainable growth. Host Thailand managed to bridge divisions among the 21 members...
No more mad cow worries, banned blood donors can give again

U.S. Army veteran Matt Schermerhorn couldn’t give blood for years because he was stationed in Europe during a deadly mad cow disease scare there. Now, he’s proud to be back in the donor’s chair. Schermerhorn, 58, is among thousands of people, including current and former military members,...
Turkey strikes in Syria, Iraq a week after Istanbul bombing

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey launched deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Sunday, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul. Warplanes attacked bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and the Syrian...
N. Korea’s Kim boasts new ICBM

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (Associated Press) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile confirmed that he has another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain any outside threats. North Korea’s state media said Saturday that Kim oversaw the launch...

