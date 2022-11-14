ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'

This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
KENTUCKY STATE
Popculture

2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job

The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
Popculture

Margot Robbie Delivers Bad News About Her 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Movie

Margot Robbie just revealed that her long-awaited Pirates of the Caribbean movie has been canceled. The actress was supposed to star in a spinoff film separate from the main series continuity, but this week she told Vanity Fair that the whole idea has been scrapped. Robbie hinted that it was Disney's decision to drop the project.
NME

Margot Robbie says female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean film has been scrapped

Margot Robbie has said that Disney has scrapped plans for a female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. In June 2020 it was reported that Disney was in development on a Pirates Of The Caribbean film that reunited Robbie with Birds Of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. It was set to be a separate installment from a planned reboot by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.
The Independent

Anya Taylor-Joy says filming Mad Max prequel was ‘life-changing’: ‘It’ll take me two years to digest what happened’

Anya Taylor-Joy has spoken about her experience shooting the forthcoming Mad Max spinoff, calling it “life-changing”.The Queen’s Gambit star recently wrapped filming on the 2024 prequel film, Furiosa, in which she takes over for Charlize Theron as war captain Imperator Furiosa, opposite Chris Hemsworth. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly shortly after closing on production, Taylor-Joy admitted: “It will probably take me two years before it comes out to be able to digest what happened.“I just finished it, so it’s a bit: wow. Life-changing. Longest shoot I’ve ever done, for sure, but with the most unbelievable crew, and I mean, what...
Variety

Tarantino Calls ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ His Best Movie, Says Current Film Era Is Tied for ‘Worst in History’

Quentin Tarantino has named “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” his best movie ever made. The director was asked to pick his best by Howard Stern during a visit on the radio host’s SiriusXM show. “Hollywood” is Tarantino’s most recent directorial feature. Released in 2019, the film starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as actors struggling to find their place in the changing Hollywood of 1969. Margot Robbie also starred as Sharon Tate. “For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said about being asked to pick his best movie. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re...
Collider

New 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Images Introduce Christopher Robin

Although it’s been less than a year, it feels like we’ve been waiting for decades for the arrival of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Part of the reason is that the film was initially rumored to be arriving in time for 2022’s spooky season, before receiving a one-day-only release in the U.S. on February 15, 2023, with streaming options anticipated to be announced any day now. Luckily for us, the Rhys Frake-Waterfield-directed feature has dropped a new set of exclusive images to IGN, giving us another look at the bloody horror that’s stalking the Hundred Acre Wood and the boy who turned a colorful utopia into a gruesome horror fest.

