Zoe Saldana Says 'Pirates' Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Apologized After Her Bad Experience on Set
Zoe Saldana is opening up about a positive encounter she had with Jerry Bruckheimer after her less-than-ideal experience on the set of 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The 44-year-old actress recently told Entertainment Weekly that after making the film, which was one of her...
Margot Robbie Has Played A Lot Of Hard Roles, But Shares Why It Was Her Latest Film That ‘Shattered’ Her
In a new interview Margot Robbie reflects on her career and her latest role that almost broke her.
Eric Roberts Believes Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance Is Oscar-Worthy, Compares It To Elizabeth Taylor
Hollywood legend Eric Roberts is vast enough to recognize when another star is going places, ad he has shared his theory on Margot Robbie's acting prowess in the movie, Babylon. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Roberts couldn't stop praising the actress. Likewise, he shared his thoughts about how...
Babylon Has Screened, And The Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie Hollywood Epic Is Getting Mixed Reactions
Damien Chazelle's upcoming epic Babylon, starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, has screened. Read the mixed first reactions.
Fans Are Concerned About Johnny Depp’s Appearance On Recent Tour Stops: 'He Has To Stop Drinking'
This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
Popculture
2023 Oscars Name Their Host, Who Is No Stranger to the Job
The Oscars have a single host once again this year, and he is no stranger to the award show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel has agreed to host the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony on his own. The award show is scheduled for March 12, 2023. Kimmel joins an...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
Quentin Tarantino Names The Best Movie He's Made, And It's Not 'Pulp Fiction'
The filmmaker's self-described "best" earned one of its stars an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
Popculture
Margot Robbie Delivers Bad News About Her 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Movie
Margot Robbie just revealed that her long-awaited Pirates of the Caribbean movie has been canceled. The actress was supposed to star in a spinoff film separate from the main series continuity, but this week she told Vanity Fair that the whole idea has been scrapped. Robbie hinted that it was Disney's decision to drop the project.
The Michelle Pfeiffer ‘Catwoman’ Movie Didn’t Work Out Because of ‘Batman Forever’
Michelle Pfeiffer originated the role of Catwoman in 'Batman Returns.' It turns out 'Batman Forever' impeded her solo outing.
Director Antoine Fuqua hopes Will Smith’s Oscars slap will not overshadow new film ‘Emancipation’
Director Antoine Fuqua has shared his hope that audiences can move on from Will Smith’s Oscars slap. Fuqua, whose previous films include Training Day and The Equalizer, is set to release his latest movie Emancipation next month. Set in Louisiana in the late 19th century, the film features Smith...
Brad Pitt has been dating Ines de Ramon for ‘a few months’: report
While Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were just spotted together for the first time at Bono’s concert in Los Angeles over the weekend, insiders say they’ve been getting to know each other for quite some time. The Oscar winner, 58, and the fine jewelry exec, 32, “have...
ETOnline.com
Taylor Lautner Marries Taylor Dome at California Winery -- See the Wedding Pics
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are officially married! The Twilight star and the nurse tied the knot on Friday during a ceremony at the Epoch Estate Winery outside of Paso Robles, California. The couple said their "I dos" in front of 100 of their closest friends and family members. For...
NME
Margot Robbie says female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean film has been scrapped
Margot Robbie has said that Disney has scrapped plans for a female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. In June 2020 it was reported that Disney was in development on a Pirates Of The Caribbean film that reunited Robbie with Birds Of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. It was set to be a separate installment from a planned reboot by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.
Margot Robbie almost quit acting after struggling with ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ fame
Being famous is no easy feat — just ask Margot Robbie. The Aussie actress, 32, was propelled to global stardom after landing a role in the hit 2013 film “The Wolf of Wall Street” in which she starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and Matthew McConaughey. In...
TODAY.com
See Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in gritty trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford traveled back in time in the first teaser trailer for their upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”. The 30-second trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ drama reveals a few glimpses of Mirren and Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the predecessors of the modern-day Duttons in “Yellowstone.”
Anya Taylor-Joy says filming Mad Max prequel was ‘life-changing’: ‘It’ll take me two years to digest what happened’
Anya Taylor-Joy has spoken about her experience shooting the forthcoming Mad Max spinoff, calling it “life-changing”.The Queen’s Gambit star recently wrapped filming on the 2024 prequel film, Furiosa, in which she takes over for Charlize Theron as war captain Imperator Furiosa, opposite Chris Hemsworth. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly shortly after closing on production, Taylor-Joy admitted: “It will probably take me two years before it comes out to be able to digest what happened.“I just finished it, so it’s a bit: wow. Life-changing. Longest shoot I’ve ever done, for sure, but with the most unbelievable crew, and I mean, what...
Tarantino Calls ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ His Best Movie, Says Current Film Era Is Tied for ‘Worst in History’
Quentin Tarantino has named “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” his best movie ever made. The director was asked to pick his best by Howard Stern during a visit on the radio host’s SiriusXM show. “Hollywood” is Tarantino’s most recent directorial feature. Released in 2019, the film starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as actors struggling to find their place in the changing Hollywood of 1969. Margot Robbie also starred as Sharon Tate. “For years people used to ask me stuff like that,” Tarantino said about being asked to pick his best movie. “And I would say something like, ‘Oh, they’re...
Collider
New 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Images Introduce Christopher Robin
Although it’s been less than a year, it feels like we’ve been waiting for decades for the arrival of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Part of the reason is that the film was initially rumored to be arriving in time for 2022’s spooky season, before receiving a one-day-only release in the U.S. on February 15, 2023, with streaming options anticipated to be announced any day now. Luckily for us, the Rhys Frake-Waterfield-directed feature has dropped a new set of exclusive images to IGN, giving us another look at the bloody horror that’s stalking the Hundred Acre Wood and the boy who turned a colorful utopia into a gruesome horror fest.
