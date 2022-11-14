Anya Taylor-Joy has spoken about her experience shooting the forthcoming Mad Max spinoff, calling it “life-changing”.The Queen’s Gambit star recently wrapped filming on the 2024 prequel film, Furiosa, in which she takes over for Charlize Theron as war captain Imperator Furiosa, opposite Chris Hemsworth. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly shortly after closing on production, Taylor-Joy admitted: “It will probably take me two years before it comes out to be able to digest what happened.“I just finished it, so it’s a bit: wow. Life-changing. Longest shoot I’ve ever done, for sure, but with the most unbelievable crew, and I mean, what...

1 DAY AGO