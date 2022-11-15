Read full article on original website
Emmanuel Macron accuses Russia of feeding disinformation in Africa
Emmanuel Macron has accused Russia of feeding disinformation to further its “predatory project” in Africa, where France has had military setbacks. In an interview with TV5 Monde on the sidelines of a conference of Francophone nations in Tunisia, he said there was a “predatory project” pushing disinformation into African countries, which was “a political project financed by Russia, sometimes others”.
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency says renewed shelling has hit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant
EXPLAINER: Islam’s ban on alcohol and how it’s applied
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Just two days before the World Cup opener, host nation Qatar banned the sale of beer at stadiums in a sudden U-turn that was criticized by some and welcomed by others. Qatari officials have long said they were eager to welcome soccer fans from around...
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
China has announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year, that of an 87-year-old Beijing man, while imposing strict new measures.
