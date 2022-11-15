Thousands of Qatar fans appeared to leave at half-time of the opening game of the World Cup, with their team already down 2-0.Hosts Qatar opened the 2022 edition of the tournament on Sunday (20 November) with a Group A match against Ecuador, who were controversially denied an early goal due to offside but took a 2-0 lead into the break anyway.Ecuador captain Enner Valencia netted the disallowed opener before scoring from the penalty spot on 16 minutes then with a header on 31 minutes.Thousands of Qatar fans then left the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor at half-time, with...

26 MINUTES AGO