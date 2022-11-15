Russian-Made Missile Kills 2 in Poland, Official Says; Half of Kyiv Loses Power After Missile Strikes

Read full article on original website
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
President Joe Biden Lost His Temper & Raised His Voice When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Requested More Military Aid
President Joe Biden reportedly lost his temper earlier this year when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for more than $1 billion in military assistance, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising exchange reportedly took place in June during a phone call between the two leaders. Article continues below advertisement. Although Biden previously...
How ruthless Russian oligarchs are ‘MURDERING each other’ in bloody battle for power in Putin’s ‘viper’s nest’
RUSSIAN oligarchs are murdering each other in a bloody battle for power in Putin's depraved "viper's nest", according to one expert. Russia savant Bill Browder said the oligarchs were scrambling to protect their wealth after being hit hard by Western sanctions. The renowned banker - who fell out with Putin...
Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines
Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
Ukrainian Intelligence Predicts Russian President Vladimir Putin Will Not 'Survive' If He Loses The War
It is "unlikely" Russian President Vladimir Putin will survive the end of the conflict if Russia finds itself on the losing side of the war, according to Major General Kyrylo Budanov, who serves as the Ukrainian military's head of Defense Intelligence. Budanov believes Putin will swiftly be overthrown should the...
U.S. Could Take Back Remote Island Seized by Russia Nearly 100 Years Ago
Bolsheviks seized Wrangel Island, located near Alaska, from American settlers in 1924.
REVEALED: Leaked Kremlin Emails Claim Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer
Newly leaked spy emails from an alleged Kremlin insider suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from both early-stage Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking development comes following months of rumors, speculation and concerns regarding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s allegedly deteriorating health. Article continues...
Ukrainian special forces commander says Russia doesn't like waging war at night, so his troops need gear to fight in the dark
Russian forces don't like waging their war against Ukraine at night, said a Ukrainian commander. The commander said on a podcast that Ukrainian troops need gear to fight in the dark. "We should learn how to act at night more efficiently," said Brig. Gen. Viktor Khorenko. Russian President Vladimir Putin's...
Map Shows Russia Making Advancements in Ukraine Despite Military Struggles
While Russian President Vladimir Putin's army reportedly continues to suffer setbacks in Ukraine, new maps from a U.S. think tank show where Russian forces may be making small advances despite their woes. On the maps from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) released Monday, apparent Russian gains can...
Russian military truck driver, 22, mows down column of conscripts at top-secret training base leaving two dead and 11 hurt
At least two Russian conscripts are dead and 11 have been injured after a truck ran over them at a top-secret training base. Israpil Abkherdilayev, 22, a contract soldier, rammed a KamAZ military transport into the conscripts at a training ground near the city of Mirny, northwest Russia, around 7pm on Thursday.
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires
North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
Russian judge who sentenced Brits to death in Ukraine in critical condition after being shot in ‘assassination attempt’
A RUSSIAN judge who sentenced Brits to death in Ukraine is said to be in a critical condition after being shot in an assassination attempt. Alexander Nikulin is "fighting for his life" after being shot in Vuhlehirsk, eastern Ukraine, according to Russia's news agency, Tass. Cops said the gunmen were...
We escaped war in Ukraine for Britain – but we’re moving back because of UK’s ‘terrible’ housing & cost of living crisis
A COUPLE who fled Ukraine for the UK are now moving back to the war-torn country because of “terrible” living conditions in Britain. Joe Place, a British 29-year-old PhD student, and his wife Irina, a 34-year-old Ukrainian, left their home in Kyiv in February to escape the conflict in the country.
Ukraine says sniper killed Russian soldier almost 1.7 miles away, which it claims is the second-longest kill on record
Ukraine's army claimed on Wednesday to have made the world's second-longest sniper kill. The army's strategic command posted footage of the apparent hit. The shot would be roughly three times the height of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. Ukraine's army claimed on Wednesday to have made the world's...
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet
Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.
The Six Tips That Could Save Your Life if a Nuclear Bomb Went Off
Videos on surviving a nuclear explosion have gone viral amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
Dramatic video shows Russian soldier grabbing and tossing away Ukrainian grenades moments before they explode
A video shows a lone Russian soldier hiding in a trench, a drone having dropped grenades on him. The man then grabs the two grenades and tosses them away seconds before they explode. Russian outlets and bloggers widely shared the video as an example of courage. A video appears to...
