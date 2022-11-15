ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russian-Made Missile Kills 2 in Poland, Official Says; Half of Kyiv Loses Power After Missile Strikes

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC, Amanda Macias,CNBC
NBC Miami
 8 days ago
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Lost His Temper & Raised His Voice When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Requested More Military Aid

President Joe Biden reportedly lost his temper earlier this year when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for more than $1 billion in military assistance, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising exchange reportedly took place in June during a phone call between the two leaders. Article continues below advertisement. Although Biden previously...
Newsweek

Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines

Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Leaked Kremlin Emails Claim Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer

Newly leaked spy emails from an alleged Kremlin insider suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from both early-stage Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking development comes following months of rumors, speculation and concerns regarding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s allegedly deteriorating health. Article continues...
Newsweek

Map Shows Russia Making Advancements in Ukraine Despite Military Struggles

While Russian President Vladimir Putin's army reportedly continues to suffer setbacks in Ukraine, new maps from a U.S. think tank show where Russian forces may be making small advances despite their woes. On the maps from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) released Monday, apparent Russian gains can...
TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
Insider

Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet

Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.

