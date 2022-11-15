Effective: 2022-11-20 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Otsego; Schuyler; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OTSEGO...STEUBEN CHEMUNG...CHENANGO...CORTLAND...SCHUYLER...TIOGA...BROOME DELAWARE...AND TOMPKINS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. Localized visibility down to a quarter of a mile is possible, along with up to 1 inch of new snowfall. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 459 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Exeter Center to near Norwich to near Nanticoke to Horseheads to near Greenwood and moving southeast at 20 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Binghamton, Ithaca, Elmira, Vestal, Johnson City, Oneonta, Endicott, Corning, Southport and Big Flats. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between 2 and 9. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 40 and 57, between 63 and 65, and between 67 North and 78. Interstate 88 between 1 and 19. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO