Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Cortland, Otsego by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Otsego A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OTSEGO...CHENANGO CORTLAND...BROOME...AND DELAWARE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 908 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from Cooperstown Junction to near Marathon and was moving east at 20 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Oneonta, Norwich, Sidney, Delhi, Davenport, Guilford, Worcester, Maryland, North Norwich and Kortright. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 near 9. Interstate 88 between 8 and 19. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Cortland, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins; Yates A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF THE FINGER LAKES REGION AND CENTRAL NEW YORK HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 8 AM EST, a lake effect snow band extended from near Penn Yan, east through Cortland and Norwich. The band was moving east to southeast at about 20 mph. Observations and webcams show visibility is being reduced to less than a quarter mile at times, and light accumulations are beginning on roads, including I-81 near Cortland. The band is tending to stay over the same areas as it moves east, and isolated accumulations of an inch or two are possible. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Ithaca, Cortland, Norwich, Penn Yan, Hector, Cayuga Heights, Starkey, Lansing, Enfield and Homer. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between 9 and 12. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Delaware, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Delaware; Sullivan A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF BROOME...SULLIVAN DELAWARE...SUSQUEHANNA...AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 958 AM EST, a band of briefly heavy snow was along a line extending from Little Meadows to near Deposit to 7 miles north of Willowemoc and moving east southeast at 35 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rockland, Kirkwood, Conklin, Jackson, Walton, Sanford, Susquehanna, Deposit, Susquehanna Depot and Montrose. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 near 1. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 78 and 97. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 223 and 230. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Snow Squall Warning issued for Chemung, Tioga by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chemung; Tioga A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM EST FOR CHEMUNG...TIOGA AND NORTHERN BRADFORD COUNTIES At 901 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Elmira to near Castle Creek, moving southeast at 25 mph. This squall has produced near zero visibilities and winds gusting to 36 mph at Elmira. The worst conditions can be expected along I-86 between Elmira and Waverly. HAZARD...Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow and visibility rapidly falling to less than one-quarter mile. Wind gusts 35 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 49 and 66. Locations impacted include Chemung, Elmira, Southport, Barton, Big Flats, Horseheads, Sayre, Waverly, Elmira Heights and Owego. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Chemung, Steuben, Tioga by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chemung; Steuben; Tioga A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF THE CENTRAL SOUTHERN TIER...AND SCHUYLER AND TOMPKINS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 751 AM EST, a lake effect snow band extended from near Hornell, east to Watkins Glen and Danby. The band was moving to the east and southeast at about 20 mph. Visibilities will be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times. Webcams show light accumulation on roads which may be slippery. Blowing snow kicked up by traffic may make visibility even worse. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Chemung, Ithaca, Elmira, Corning, Southport, Barton, Hornell, Big Flats, Horseheads and Bath. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between exits 34 and 66. Interstate 390 near exit 1. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Schoharie, Western Albany, Western Greene by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Schoharie; Western Albany; Western Greene AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF WESTERN GREENE SCHOHARIE...AND WESTERN ALBANY COUNTIES HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 931 AM EST, an area of heavy snow was near Worcester, or 15 miles southwest of Cobleskill moving east at 50 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Jefferson, Westerlo, Windham, Middleburgh, Gilboa, Summit, Prattsville, Livingstonville, North Blenheim, Breakabeen, Preston-Potter Hollow, Preston Hollow, Durham, Rensselaerville, Ashland, Jewett, Lexington, Conesville, West Settlement and East Berne. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this area of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Herkimer by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Herkimer A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NORTHERN HERKIMER AND HAMILTON COUNTIES HAZARDS...A lake effect band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 931 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was near Limekiln Lake Campground, or near Old Forge. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR Eighth Lake Campground around 940 AM EST. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Southern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Oneida LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches north of the NY Thruway...and 2 to 9 inches south of the Thruway. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Oneida county. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy lake effect snow will begin early this morning and be heaviest during the daytime hours where rates could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour. Rates will decrease later this evening as the snow lifts northward. Snow will quickly accumulate on roadways, making traveling difficult. Strong wind gusts will result in blowing snow and whiteout conditions. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4362 7509 4359 7519 4342 7550 4348 7581 4342 7586 4327 7586 4324 7565 4325 7550 4326 7517 4332 7509 TIME Y22M11D20T1200Z-Y22M11D20T1800Z COORD...4345 7509 4350 7539 4342 7550 4348 7581 4342 7586 4316 7588 4316 7567 4312 7568 4304 7520 4312 7514 TIME Y22M11D20T1800Z-Y22M11D21T0000Z COORD...4335 7563 4344 7567 4348 7581 4342 7586 4318 7587 4316 7567 4311 7565 4303 7551 4306 7536 4323 7534 TIME Y22M11D21T0000Z-Y22M11D21T0600Z
Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Northern Cayuga, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Northern Cayuga; Oswego AN INTENSE LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT THE EASTERN LAKE ONTARIO REGION HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. There also has been numerous strikes of lightning in this band. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 626 AM EST, a lake effect snow band extended roughly from Pulaski to Lowville. The band is moving south at 5 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Oswego, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Fair Haven Beach State Park, Lowville, Pulaski, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park, Highmarket, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile Point, Battle Island State Park, Barnes Corners, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Hastings, Scriba, Richland, Palermo, Denmark, New Haven and New Bremen. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 33 and 40. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Schenectady, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 06:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady LINE OF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS WILL MOVE THROUGH EASTERN MOHAWK VALLEY...CAPITAL REGION AND SCHOHARIE COUNTY THROUGH 615 AM HAZARDS...A line of heavy snow showers accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 514 AM EST, a line of heavy snow showers was along a line extending from near Broadalbin to Tribes Hill to near Canajoharie to near Worcester and moving east at 30 MPH. THESE SNOW SHOWERS WILL BE NEAR Fonda, Fort Johnson and Tribes Hill around 520 AM EST. Amsterdam around 525 AM EST. Hagaman and Galway around 530 AM EST. Glenville and Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction around 540 AM EST. Cobleskill around 545 AM EST. Milton, Ballston Spa, North Ballston Spa and Breakabeen around 550 AM EST. Saratoga Springs and Delanson around 555 AM EST. Duanesburg, Middleburgh, Schoharie, Burnt Hills and Central Bridge around 600 AM EST. This includes the following highways Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 25. Interstate 90 between exits 1W and 28. Interstate 890 between exits 1a and 9. Interstate 87 between exits 24 and 2, between exits 6 and 7, and between exits 8A and 13N. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through these snow showers. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
