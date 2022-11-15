Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Delaware, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Delaware; Sullivan A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF BROOME...SULLIVAN DELAWARE...SUSQUEHANNA...AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 958 AM EST, a band of briefly heavy snow was along a line extending from Little Meadows to near Deposit to 7 miles north of Willowemoc and moving east southeast at 35 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rockland, Kirkwood, Conklin, Jackson, Walton, Sanford, Susquehanna, Deposit, Susquehanna Depot and Montrose. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 near 1. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 78 and 97. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 223 and 230. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Snow Squall Warning issued for Broome, Chenango, Delaware by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Delaware The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Broome County in central New York Southwestern Delaware County in central New York Southwestern Chenango County in central New York * Until 945 AM EST. * At 911 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Afton to near Union Center, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow and visibility rapidly falling to less than one-quarter mile. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Locations impacted include Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Kirkwood, Conklin, Maine, Walton, Sanford and Colchester. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between exits 1 and 7. Interstate 86/Route 17 between exits 67 North and 93. Interstate 88 between exits 1 and 7. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Schoharie, Western Albany, Western Greene by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Schoharie; Western Albany; Western Greene AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF WESTERN GREENE SCHOHARIE...AND WESTERN ALBANY COUNTIES HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 931 AM EST, an area of heavy snow was near Worcester, or 15 miles southwest of Cobleskill moving east at 50 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Jefferson, Westerlo, Windham, Middleburgh, Gilboa, Summit, Prattsville, Livingstonville, North Blenheim, Breakabeen, Preston-Potter Hollow, Preston Hollow, Durham, Rensselaerville, Ashland, Jewett, Lexington, Conesville, West Settlement and East Berne. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this area of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Otsego A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OTSEGO...CHENANGO CORTLAND...BROOME...AND DELAWARE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 908 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from Cooperstown Junction to near Marathon and was moving east at 20 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Oneonta, Norwich, Sidney, Delhi, Davenport, Guilford, Worcester, Maryland, North Norwich and Kortright. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 near 9. Interstate 88 between 8 and 19. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
