Effective: 2022-11-20 09:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Delaware The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Broome County in central New York Southwestern Delaware County in central New York Southwestern Chenango County in central New York * Until 945 AM EST. * At 911 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Afton to near Union Center, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow and visibility rapidly falling to less than one-quarter mile. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Locations impacted include Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Kirkwood, Conklin, Maine, Walton, Sanford and Colchester. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between exits 1 and 7. Interstate 86/Route 17 between exits 67 North and 93. Interstate 88 between exits 1 and 7. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO