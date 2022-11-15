Effective: 2022-11-20 09:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Tioga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Broome County in central New York Southern Tioga County in central New York South central Chenango County in central New York * Until 1000 AM EST. * At 919 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Afton to near Binghamton Airport to Waverly, moving east southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions with near zero visibility associated with intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Locations impacted include Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Barton, Kirkwood, Conklin, Maine, Waverly and Owego. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between exits 1 and 6. Interstate 86/Route 17 between exits 60 and 83. Interstate 88 between exits 1 and 6. Near whiteout conditions have been observed on webcams and at the weather service office in Binghamton, where winds have gusted over 35 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO