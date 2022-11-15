Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 10:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Wayne; Susquehanna A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF BROOME...SULLIVAN DELAWARE...SUSQUEHANNA...AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 958 AM EST, a band of briefly heavy snow was along a line extending from Little Meadows to near Deposit to 7 miles north of Willowemoc and moving east southeast at 35 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rockland, Kirkwood, Conklin, Jackson, Walton, Sanford, Susquehanna, Deposit, Susquehanna Depot and Montrose. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 near 1. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 78 and 97. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 223 and 230. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Snow Squall Warning issued for Chemung, Steuben, Tioga by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 08:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chemung; Steuben; Tioga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Chemung County in central New York Tioga County in central New York Southeastern Steuben County in central New York Northern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 945 AM EST. * At 842 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Corning to near Newark Valley, moving southeast at 30 mph. Visibility was very low in the Corning area due to snow and blowing snow. HAZARD...Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow and visibility rapidly falling to less than one-quarter mile. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Locations impacted include Chemung, Elmira, Corning, Southport, Barton, Big Flats, Horseheads, Sayre, Waverly and Elmira Heights. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 47 and 66. Be extremely cautious if travelling I-86 / NY-17 between Waverly and Corning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
weather.gov
Snow Squall Warning issued for Broome, Chenango, Tioga by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Tioga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Broome County in central New York Southern Tioga County in central New York South central Chenango County in central New York * Until 1000 AM EST. * At 919 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Afton to near Binghamton Airport to Waverly, moving east southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions with near zero visibility associated with intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Locations impacted include Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Barton, Kirkwood, Conklin, Maine, Waverly and Owego. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between exits 1 and 6. Interstate 86/Route 17 between exits 60 and 83. Interstate 88 between exits 1 and 6. Near whiteout conditions have been observed on webcams and at the weather service office in Binghamton, where winds have gusted over 35 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents.
weather.gov
Snow Squall Warning issued for Bradford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 08:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bradford The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Chemung County in central New York Tioga County in central New York Southeastern Steuben County in central New York Northern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 945 AM EST. * At 842 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Corning to near Newark Valley, moving southeast at 30 mph. Visibility was very low in the Corning area due to snow and blowing snow. HAZARD...Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow and visibility rapidly falling to less than one-quarter mile. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Locations impacted include Chemung, Elmira, Corning, Southport, Barton, Big Flats, Horseheads, Sayre, Waverly and Elmira Heights. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 47 and 66. Be extremely cautious if travelling I-86 / NY-17 between Waverly and Corning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Delaware, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Delaware; Sullivan A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF BROOME...SULLIVAN DELAWARE...SUSQUEHANNA...AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 958 AM EST, a band of briefly heavy snow was along a line extending from Little Meadows to near Deposit to 7 miles north of Willowemoc and moving east southeast at 35 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rockland, Kirkwood, Conklin, Jackson, Walton, Sanford, Susquehanna, Deposit, Susquehanna Depot and Montrose. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 near 1. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 78 and 97. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 223 and 230. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 05:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cumberland; Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon; Perry; Schuylkill; York A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF PERRY...YORK LANCASTER...CUMBERLAND...LEBANON...DAUPHIN...AND SCHUYLKILL COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 45 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 421 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was 11 miles northwest of Linglestown moving east at 50 MPH. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR Linglestown and Elizabethville around 430 AM EST. Dehart Dam around 435 AM EST. Fort Indiantown Gap and Penn National Race Course around 440 AM EST. Harper Tavern around 445 AM EST. Lickdale around 450 AM EST. Pine Grove and Fredericksburg around 455 AM EST. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 224 to 267. Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 8. Interstate 81 from mile markers 50 to 100. Interstate 83 from mile markers 35 to 50. Interstate 283 from mile markers 0 to 2. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chemung; Schuyler; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF THE CENTRAL SOUTHERN TIER...AND SCHUYLER AND TOMPKINS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 751 AM EST, a lake effect snow band extended from near Hornell, east to Watkins Glen and Danby. The band was moving to the east and southeast at about 20 mph. Visibilities will be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times. Webcams show light accumulation on roads which may be slippery. Blowing snow kicked up by traffic may make visibility even worse. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Chemung, Ithaca, Elmira, Corning, Southport, Barton, Hornell, Big Flats, Horseheads and Bath. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between exits 34 and 66. Interstate 390 near exit 1. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Cortland, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins; Yates A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF THE FINGER LAKES REGION AND CENTRAL NEW YORK HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 8 AM EST, a lake effect snow band extended from near Penn Yan, east through Cortland and Norwich. The band was moving east to southeast at about 20 mph. Observations and webcams show visibility is being reduced to less than a quarter mile at times, and light accumulations are beginning on roads, including I-81 near Cortland. The band is tending to stay over the same areas as it moves east, and isolated accumulations of an inch or two are possible. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Ithaca, Cortland, Norwich, Penn Yan, Hector, Cayuga Heights, Starkey, Lansing, Enfield and Homer. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between 9 and 12. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Otsego A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OTSEGO...CHENANGO CORTLAND...BROOME...AND DELAWARE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 908 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from Cooperstown Junction to near Marathon and was moving east at 20 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Oneonta, Norwich, Sidney, Delhi, Davenport, Guilford, Worcester, Maryland, North Norwich and Kortright. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 near 9. Interstate 88 between 8 and 19. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Comments / 0