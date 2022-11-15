The ex-husband of a Simi Valley woman who went missing has been arrested in connection with her death. The remains of Rachel Castillo, 25, who was first reported missing on Thursday, were located by detectives in a remote part of the Antelope Valley on Sunday, according to the Simi Valley Police Department. Castillo's sister, Emily, reported her sister missing Thursday night after she arrived to their home in Simi Valley and called 911 after finding a "significant amount of blood." All of Rachel's belongings were still at home, including her phone, keys and vehicle. After authorities arrived, they quickly determined that a struggle...

SIMI VALLEY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO