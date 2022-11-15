Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Mobiquity Vice President of Global Digital Banking Appointed as a Judge for the Banking Technology Awards
Peter-Jan Van De Venn, VP Global Digital Banking, Mobiquity – a digital transformation enabler – has been selected as a judge for the Banking Technology Awards 2022 as part of a panel assessing and acknowledging talent across the banking and fintech industry. The Banking Technology Awards honour the...
Despite Recession Indicators, 88% of U.S. Business Owners or Executives Expect to Make the Same or More this Holiday Season, According to New Data from Fiverr
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has compiled new data revealing how small-to-medium-sized retail and e-commerce businesses in the U.S. plan to navigate an uncertain holiday shopping season. Fiverr conducted a nationwide survey of 505 business owners and executives, shedding light on the tactics businesses are using to remain competitive and their expectations for sales performance compared to last year. The findings reveal that while many business leaders anticipate challenges due to inflation and a looming recession, with the right strategy and preparation, they remain largely optimistic about their sales this year.
freightwaves.com
22 logistics firms among fastest-growing companies
Nearly two dozen logistics firms have been named among North America’s fastest-growing companies. Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, which was announced Wednesday, is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America. Four of the logistics companies that made...
L.A. Weekly
Customer Satisfaction Is the #1 Factor behind Amour Prints’ Massive Success, Reveals CEO Kirstie Rickert
Sometimes successful endeavors find us. This proved to be the case with Kirstie Rickert, the founder and owner of AmourPrints. Kirstie comes from a long line of college graduates with white-collar jobs. When she began her higher education journey in 2013, it was to appease her family. Realizing this path...
thepennyhoarder.com
BroadPath Is Offering a $100 Training Bonus for New Customer Service Reps
BroadPath, a health care tech company, is hiring a customer service representative who may work remotely from anywhere. You will be educating and advising customers about procedures, plans, benefits and services. You should also plan on exceeding established performance goals. You must have at least one year of customer service...
ffnews.com
Singlife with Aviva Strengthens Investment Office with New Group Deputy Chief Investment Office
Homegrown financial services company Singlife with Aviva has appointed Dr Allen Kuo as its Group Deputy Chief Investment Officer. He will strengthen specialist skills within the Investment Office and provide leadership and guidance as Singlife bolsters its asset management capabilities. Based in Singapore, Allen will also oversee the implementation of...
salestechstar.com
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research Firm
Report recognizes Smartsheet for outpacing the competition with broadest set of available work types. Smartsheet , the enterprise platform for modern work management, announced the company was named a Leader by independent research firm Forrester in its new report: The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2022. The...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Change on the Inside” – Raphael Barisaac, UniCredit in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
UniCredit recognised that it had to transform how the organisation functioned if it was to make the most of digital progress. Raphael Barisaac, its SVP Global Head of Cash Management, explains what impact that’s had on his business division. Evolve or die’ is a much-used maxim, adopted by many...
Chase Expands Special Purpose Credit Program for Small Businesses
Aiming to expand credit access to businesses in historically underserved areas, Chase has announced the nationwide rollout of its Special Purpose Credit Program (SPCP). The program was piloted earlier this year in four cities — Dallas, Detroit, Houston and Miami — and then expanded in July to 21 cities. It’s now available to businesses in majority Black, Hispanic and Latino areas across the country, Chase said Friday (Nov. 18) in a press release.
ffnews.com
Unipet’s David Boodhram on Fintech and the Role of Auditing in Anti-Money Laundering (AML)
At Fintech Islands, we talk to David Boodhram, the Chief Audit Executive at Caribbean energy company, Unipet, about the company’s new direction in the fintech space and the three components they aim to grow; education, innovation, and regulation. For Boodhram, the internal audit function is a critical and the third line of defence in regulating fintech risk and AML.
ffnews.com
iBanFirst announces closing of acquisition of Cornhill, the UK-based FX provider
Global financial services provider, iBanFirst, announces today the closing of its acquisition of Cornhill, a UK-based FX provider. The announcement follows the authorisation of the acquisition by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The acquisition will help iBanFirst accelerate its international development in the UK. In the coming months, Cornhill’s clients...
ffnews.com
FINTECH Circle’s Susanne Chishti on Why Underdogs Need a Voice
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, have Susanne Chishti, the CEO of FINTECH Circle, to talk to us about the company’s famous FINTECH book series and the importance of bringing experts from all corners of the industry together to build something truly revolutionary. For the series, Chishti did not focus on the loudest voices in fintech, but the most game-changing – no matter how new or out there the ideas, the book series was designed so that all players have the space to express their innovations.
ANE Welcomes Kimberley Wilson as Regional VP, Operations & Carrier Management
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Kimberley Wilson has joined the executive team of Agency Network Exchange (ANE) as its new Regional Vice President of Operations & Carrier Management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005326/en/ Kimberley Wilson (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Abdul Naushad on Embedded Finance and its Role in B2B Payments
In this segment of The Paytech Show, Buckzy‘s Abdul Naushad on the changes in B2B payments, and the role embedded finance plays in its evolution. For Naushad, financial services are becoming increasingly embedded, and this will become more lucrative when introduced in CBP.
The 100 power players, activists, and pioneers shaping the future of business, from sustainability to emerging tech to real estate
Finalists include Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia; justice seeker Josh Stein; and real-estate visionary Akilah Watkins.
Hotels Magazine
How eroding customer satisfaction impacts profit
As hotel demand returns to pre-COVID levels (or exceeds it in the case of destination resorts), hotels are facing new challenges particularly as it relates to the guest experience. Staffing shortages, supply chain challenges and reduced or modified levels of service show their scars throughout the industry. What has changed? Customers are voicing discontent. If hotels are charging more, guests want to experience service levels that support the increased rate. How can hoteliers put customers first while dealing with a plethora of new operational challenges?
salestechstar.com
Enable Earns a Spot on 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in North America — Ranks #44 in California
The company attributes 2.5X revenue growth to supply chain pressures requiring greater collaboration between trading partners through incentive programs. Fresh on the heels of its $94M Series C funding, Enable, the collaborative rebate management platform, announced a spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. As one of the 500 companies listed, Enable ranked number 44 in California. The award is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Enable grew 2.5X during this period and is on a trajectory to more than double its revenue by 2023.
How to Keep Communication Open — and Employee Retention High — in a Hybrid Workforce
Whether your door is physically or virtually open, a successful open-door policy can improve communication and make your people want to stick around for the long haul.
todaysemobility.com
Derq wins AutoTech Breakthrough’s Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Company of the Year Award
Derq, an award-winning MIT spin-off and leading provider of real-time artificial intelligence (AI) analytics solutions for connected roads and vehicles, today announced that it has won the “Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Company of the Year” award in Tech Breakthrough’s 3rd annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. Since 2020, the AutoTech Breakthrough...
salestechstar.com
Karen Katz Joins Rokt’s Board of Directors
Former CEO of Neiman Marcus Group Brings Unparalleled Consumer and Retail Expertise to the Rokt Board. Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, announced that Karen Katz, former President and CEO of Neiman Marcus Group, has joined its board of directors. Rokt enables companies to tap additional revenues, acquire customers at scale and deepen relationships with their existing ones by using machine learning to present highly relevant messages and offers to each shopper within an ecommerce transaction, when they are most likely to convert. Katz is an inspirational leader and advisor who brings more than 30 years of consumer strategy, retail and ecommerce experience to the Rokt board.
