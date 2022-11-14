ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NECN

How Blake Griffin's Message to Marcus Smart Helped Spark Celtics' Comeback

How Griffin's message to Marcus Smart helped spark C's comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Blake Griffin hasn't made much of an on-court impact for the Boston Celtics this season, but his veteran leadership proved valuable Monday night. The Celtics trailed the Oklahoma City Thunder by as many as...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Celtics icon Paul Pierce’s bold Ja Morant declaration will have Jayson Tatum scratching his head

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant put on a show on Tuesday night and it had the NBA world buzzing. The All-Star point guard exploded for 36 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, along with a handful of highlight-reel plays. He was so impressive that even Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce came out with a bold declaration about Morant — one that might not sit too well with Jayson Tatum and some Celtics fans.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Celtics' Jaylen Brown questions Nets owner Joe Tsai's comments on Kyrie Irving

The handling of the Kyrie Irving situation by the Brooklyn Nets and NBA continues to get messier and messier. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown recently called out Nike by saying, "Since when did Nike care about ethics?" after the company severed ties with Kyrie Irving and spoke about the ethics it stands for. Now that Irving's suspension has continued past the five-game mark despite his apology and Commissioner Adam Silver saying that he doesn't believe Irving is an antisemite, all eyes are on Nets owner Joe Tsai.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Garnett shares MVP praise for Celtics star Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett knows what it takes to play at an elite level, as he took home MVP in 2004 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. So when he claims that Jayson Tatum is looking like the MVP this season, the league should take notice.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Joe Mazzulla’s record-setting start will have Jayson Tatum smiling

Joe Mazzulla was thrown into the fire this season when he was named interim head coach of the Boston Celtics. He had been a part of the Celtics organization since 2019 when he was named an assistant under former head coach Brad Stevens. He stayed on staff under Ime Udoka when Stevens moved into the front office. And he was tasked with leading the team in the aftermath of Udoka’s improper relationship with a subordinate and subsequent year-long suspension.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA rescinds Jayson Tatum hand clap technical

As one would have expected, the NBA today rescinded yesterday's technical foul on Jayson Tatum. The obvious guess here is that the ref thought that the hand slap was a protest against him and not just Tatum being frustrated with himself. Even if it had been directed at the foul call, it still would have been a pretty weak technical. And I'm not even being a homer here.

