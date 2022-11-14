Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant shocked at technical foul called on Celtics' Jayson Tatum: 'I'm actually laughing'
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was watching the Boston Celtics on his night off, and he couldn't understand the technical foul called on Jayson Tatum.
ClutchPoints
Joe Mazulla drops truth bomb that cements Marcus Smart’s Celtics status alongside Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum
The red-hot Boston Celtics just logged their seventh consecutive win on Monday night with a hard-fought 126-122 victory over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. After the game, interim head coach Joe Mazulla singled out one particular individual for the effort he’s put in for the squad throughout this torrid run.
NECN
How Blake Griffin's Message to Marcus Smart Helped Spark Celtics' Comeback
How Griffin's message to Marcus Smart helped spark C's comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Blake Griffin hasn't made much of an on-court impact for the Boston Celtics this season, but his veteran leadership proved valuable Monday night. The Celtics trailed the Oklahoma City Thunder by as many as...
ClutchPoints
Celtics icon Paul Pierce’s bold Ja Morant declaration will have Jayson Tatum scratching his head
Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant put on a show on Tuesday night and it had the NBA world buzzing. The All-Star point guard exploded for 36 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, along with a handful of highlight-reel plays. He was so impressive that even Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce came out with a bold declaration about Morant — one that might not sit too well with Jayson Tatum and some Celtics fans.
Yardbarker
Celtics' Jaylen Brown questions Nets owner Joe Tsai's comments on Kyrie Irving
The handling of the Kyrie Irving situation by the Brooklyn Nets and NBA continues to get messier and messier. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown recently called out Nike by saying, "Since when did Nike care about ethics?" after the company severed ties with Kyrie Irving and spoke about the ethics it stands for. Now that Irving's suspension has continued past the five-game mark despite his apology and Commissioner Adam Silver saying that he doesn't believe Irving is an antisemite, all eyes are on Nets owner Joe Tsai.
Four Keys to Hawks Defeating Celtics Tonight
Highlighting four ways the Atlanta Hawks can defeat the Boston Celtics tonight.
ClutchPoints
Kevin Garnett shares MVP praise for Celtics star Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett knows what it takes to play at an elite level, as he took home MVP in 2004 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. So when he claims that Jayson Tatum is looking like the MVP this season, the league should take notice.
NBC Sports
Nets say Kyrie Irving still out Tuesday; Grizzlies Jackson expected to play vs. Pelicans
A critical player for his team is expected to make his return Tuesday night, but it’s not the one everyone is talking about. Kyrie Irving will not make his return from a team suspension on Tuesday in Sacramento, the Nets announced Monday night. That will make seven games Irving will have missed with no return timeline set.
How to Watch Celtics-Hawks Game On Wednesday
The Boston Celtics (11-3) and Atlanta Hawks (9-5) will play each other on Wednesday night in Atlanta. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Three observations from the Boston Celtics' blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks
The Boston Celtics (11-3) visited the Atlanta Hawks (9-5) on Wednesday. Boston wanted to push its winning streak to eight games. Atlanta wanted to build on Monday’s victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics got 44 points from their bench in a 126-101 victory over the Hawks. Jaylen Brown...
Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (11/16)
The Boston Celtics make the trip to State Farm Arena in Georgia to face the Eastern Conference’s third-place team, the Atlanta Hawks, after climbing to the East’s top spot with an NBA-best seven-game winning streak. One of Boston’s toughest foes yet, the Hawks are fresh off taking down the Milwaukee Bucks.
Joe Mazzulla’s record-setting start will have Jayson Tatum smiling
Joe Mazzulla was thrown into the fire this season when he was named interim head coach of the Boston Celtics. He had been a part of the Celtics organization since 2019 when he was named an assistant under former head coach Brad Stevens. He stayed on staff under Ime Udoka when Stevens moved into the front office. And he was tasked with leading the team in the aftermath of Udoka’s improper relationship with a subordinate and subsequent year-long suspension.
Yardbarker
NBA rescinds Jayson Tatum hand clap technical
As one would have expected, the NBA today rescinded yesterday's technical foul on Jayson Tatum. The obvious guess here is that the ref thought that the hand slap was a protest against him and not just Tatum being frustrated with himself. Even if it had been directed at the foul call, it still would have been a pretty weak technical. And I'm not even being a homer here.
Report reveals Joe Mazzulla’s long-term status as Celtics coach
The Boston Celtics find themselves in an unusual situation, having suspended head coach Ime Udoka and handed the job to interim coach Joe Mazzulla for the season. On Wednesday, a report indicated what the future of Mazzulla’s current arrangement with the Celtics may be. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on...
Celtics Injury Report Against Hawks
The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.
