Effective: 2022-11-20 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHAUTAUQUA CATTARAUGUS...AND ALLEGANY COUNTIES HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 822 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was near Cuba, or 10 miles north of Olean moving east at 30 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Jamestown, Olean, Salamanca, Wellsville, Allegany State Park, Alfred, Lakewood, Falconer, Ashford, Allegany, Franklinville, Belfast, Cuba, Jamestown West, Weston Mills, Frewsburg, St. Bonaventure, Whitesville, Busti and Hinsdale. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 8 and 33. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO