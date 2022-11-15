Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for McKean by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 10:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility in some areas. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: McKean WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...McKean County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. The heaviest snow will continue this morning, with lighter intensity snow showers tapering off later this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph near the lakeshore. Elsewhere, winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Northern Erie, Southern Erie and Crawford counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow bands will continue through this evening with locally intense snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour this morning. Wind chills in the single digits are expected this morning.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 10:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Warren LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to four inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Warren County. Maximum snowfall in the far northwest part of the county or northwest of Route 27 and 69. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. The heaviest snow will continue this morning, with lighter intensity snow showers tapering off later this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHAUTAUQUA CATTARAUGUS...AND ALLEGANY COUNTIES HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 822 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was near Cuba, or 10 miles north of Olean moving east at 30 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Jamestown, Olean, Salamanca, Wellsville, Allegany State Park, Alfred, Lakewood, Falconer, Ashford, Allegany, Franklinville, Belfast, Cuba, Jamestown West, Weston Mills, Frewsburg, St. Bonaventure, Whitesville, Busti and Hinsdale. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 8 and 33. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
