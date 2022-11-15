Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHAUTAUQUA CATTARAUGUS...AND ALLEGANY COUNTIES HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 822 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was near Cuba, or 10 miles north of Olean moving east at 30 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Jamestown, Olean, Salamanca, Wellsville, Allegany State Park, Alfred, Lakewood, Falconer, Ashford, Allegany, Franklinville, Belfast, Cuba, Jamestown West, Weston Mills, Frewsburg, St. Bonaventure, Whitesville, Busti and Hinsdale. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 8 and 33. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Snow Squall Warning issued for Chemung, Steuben, Tioga by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 08:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chemung; Steuben; Tioga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Chemung County in central New York Tioga County in central New York Southeastern Steuben County in central New York Northern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 945 AM EST. * At 842 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Corning to near Newark Valley, moving southeast at 30 mph. Visibility was very low in the Corning area due to snow and blowing snow. HAZARD...Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow and visibility rapidly falling to less than one-quarter mile. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Locations impacted include Chemung, Elmira, Corning, Southport, Barton, Big Flats, Horseheads, Sayre, Waverly and Elmira Heights. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 47 and 66. Be extremely cautious if travelling I-86 / NY-17 between Waverly and Corning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chemung; Schuyler; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF THE CENTRAL SOUTHERN TIER...AND SCHUYLER AND TOMPKINS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 751 AM EST, a lake effect snow band extended from near Hornell, east to Watkins Glen and Danby. The band was moving to the east and southeast at about 20 mph. Visibilities will be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times. Webcams show light accumulation on roads which may be slippery. Blowing snow kicked up by traffic may make visibility even worse. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Chemung, Ithaca, Elmira, Corning, Southport, Barton, Hornell, Big Flats, Horseheads and Bath. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between exits 34 and 66. Interstate 390 near exit 1. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Cortland, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins; Yates A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF THE FINGER LAKES REGION AND CENTRAL NEW YORK HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 8 AM EST, a lake effect snow band extended from near Penn Yan, east through Cortland and Norwich. The band was moving east to southeast at about 20 mph. Observations and webcams show visibility is being reduced to less than a quarter mile at times, and light accumulations are beginning on roads, including I-81 near Cortland. The band is tending to stay over the same areas as it moves east, and isolated accumulations of an inch or two are possible. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Ithaca, Cortland, Norwich, Penn Yan, Hector, Cayuga Heights, Starkey, Lansing, Enfield and Homer. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between 9 and 12. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Otsego; Schuyler; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OTSEGO...STEUBEN CHEMUNG...CHENANGO...CORTLAND...SCHUYLER...TIOGA...BROOME DELAWARE...AND TOMPKINS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. Localized visibility down to a quarter of a mile is possible, along with up to 1 inch of new snowfall. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 459 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Exeter Center to near Norwich to near Nanticoke to Horseheads to near Greenwood and moving southeast at 20 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Binghamton, Ithaca, Elmira, Vestal, Johnson City, Oneonta, Endicott, Corning, Southport and Big Flats. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between 2 and 9. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 40 and 57, between 63 and 65, and between 67 North and 78. Interstate 88 between 1 and 19. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Comments / 0