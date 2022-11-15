Effective: 2022-11-20 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Northern Cayuga; Oswego AN INTENSE LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT THE EASTERN LAKE ONTARIO REGION HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. There also has been numerous strikes of lightning in this band. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 626 AM EST, a lake effect snow band extended roughly from Pulaski to Lowville. The band is moving south at 5 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Oswego, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Fair Haven Beach State Park, Lowville, Pulaski, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park, Highmarket, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile Point, Battle Island State Park, Barnes Corners, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Hastings, Scriba, Richland, Palermo, Denmark, New Haven and New Bremen. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 33 and 40. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO