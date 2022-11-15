Read full article on original website
Daily Northwestern
Evanston Public Library releases acknowledgement of Indigenous Land
Evanston Public Library hosted its first land acknowledgement Wednesday, recognizing that both Evanston and the library’s facilities lie on lands of Indigenous people. The acknowledgement, published on the library’s website, will now be read aloud at the start of all events and programs. “We acknowledge and honor the...
Daily Northwestern
Howard Street business owners and residents express hopes for economic development grant
Business owners and residents on Howard Street hope to see more street lights, flowers and increased Evanston-Chicago collaboration with the help of a new grant. The Rogers Park Business Alliance and the city of Evanston plan to use a more than $99,000 economic recovery grant from the Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery Program for a joint study on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Howard Street.
Daily Northwestern
The Weekend Ahead: Campus and city performances to catch for Week 9
If you’re looking for weekend plans, here are some performances on Northwestern’s campus and in Evanston that you won’t want to miss. Songwriters Association at Northwestern: Battle of the Bands. Lutkin Hall. Friday 7 p.m. $3. The Songwriters Association presents its first competitive student band competition. Evanston...
Daily Northwestern
Nearly three years after its founding, the Citizen Police Review Commission struggles to find footing on tricky terrain
When Juneitha Shambee applied to join Evanston’s new Citizen Police Review Commission in 2020, she wanted to address community members’ growing mistrust in police departments — an issue that sparked national protests after the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by police. “I initially believed that...
Daily Northwestern
Deering Library undergoes roof repair to prevent water damage
After 90 years of housing Northwestern’s books, Deering Library is getting an upgrade. The building has been under construction for roofing replacement since Oct. 31 and is expected to be completed by the end of November, according to Project Manager for Capital Programs Robert Carlton and Facilities Manager James Abbott.
Daily Northwestern
Football: Price: It’s time for change — reasons behind Northwestern’s downward spiral since 2020
For the first time since 1993 — nearly three decades — Northwestern will not reach three wins on the season. The Wildcats dropped their (1-10, 1-7 Big Ten) their 10th straight contest to Purdue (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten), 17-9 on Saturday, marking the first time in 33 years that NU finished with double-digit losses on the season. Not to mention, the last time the Cats won a game in the United States was last year1 against Rutgers, an even sadder sight.
Daily Northwestern
Field Hockey: Rapid Recap: Northwestern 2, Maryland 1
Northwestern (20-4, 5-3 Big Ten) is headed to a second-consecutive national championship after defeating Maryland(19-4, 7-1 Big Ten) in Storrs, Connecticut. Unlike the last time these two teams faced in the Big Ten Tournament, when the Wildcats got on the scoreboard within the first four minutes, neither team took control of the game early. In the third matchup of the two top-five foes, the teams seemed to be feeling each other out to start the game.
Daily Northwestern
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 60, Purdue Fort Wayne 52
Coming off the heels of a resounding victory over Georgetown in the nation’s capital Tuesday in the Gavitt Tipoff Games, Northwestern still seemed to be shaking off the jet lag against Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday. Though the Wildcats (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) would eventually close out the Mastodons...
Daily Northwestern
Cross Country: Northwestern heads to first NCAA Division 1 Cross Country Championship in twenty years
After an impressive second-place showing at the Midwest Regional Championship last week, Northwestern women’s cross country has advanced to the NCAA Division 1 Championship for the first time since 2002. NU will join the top 31 teams in the nation at the Oklahoma State Greiner Family Cross Country Course...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern blown out by No. 9 Notre Dame in turbulent loss
Northwestern (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) looked to build upon its undefeated home record in Wednesday’s matchup with No. 9 Notre Dame (3-0,0-0 ACC). But, unfortunately for the Wildcats, their momentum came to a screeching halt in a turbulent 92-58 loss. The Fighting Irish took control of the game from...
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Soccer: Rapid Recap: Northwestern 2, Vanderbilt 1
For only the third time in program history, Northwestern (16-4-2, 7-2-1 Big Ten) is headed to the Sweet Sixteen. Facing Vanderbilt (12-5-4) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Friday, the Wildcats scored two goals in the second half to secure a 2-1 victory in the two programs’ first-ever meeting.
Daily Northwestern
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 4
Cats Corner’s Gameday podcast returns for its fourth straight week with special guests! Lawrence, Alex and John welcome in NBN Assistant Sports Editor and NNN Sports Reporter Miles French and NNN Sports Director Davis Johnson to talk all things Northwestern Football. Twitter: @CervantesPAlex. Twitter: @Davis_Johnson1. Twitter: @milesRfrench. — Cats...
