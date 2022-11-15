Read full article on original website
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is MATIC really worth it in the long-term?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past week has been very volatile for MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s most popular scaling solution Polygon. On 8 November, the token saw its 6-month high of $1.28, which was followed by a 37% decline the very next day thanks to the turmoil caused by FTX’s solvency concerns.
BTC enters another phase of low volatility; here’s what investors should expect
Bitcoin’s price action may be headed for another period of inactivity. Why Bitcoin demand has failed to manifest strongly despite the discounted price. Not so long ago (September), Bitcoin went through a period of low volatility. This stage was characterized by low demand and limited directional price movement. Its performance after last week’s crash suggests that it may already be in for another low-volatility phase.
Solana’s FTX trouble failed to impact this SOL segment growth but is it enough
Solana gets impacted by the FTX debacle; Sollet-wrapped tokens also get affected. Solana’s Project Serum gets forked; however, the community continues to show an interest in Solana’s NFTs. One of the major cryptocurrencies that was impacted by the FTX debacle was Solana [SOL]. Factors such as the Project...
FTT, CRO, HT – The state of exchange tokens after FTX’s collapse is…
Whales and sharks made massive moves for HT FTT and CRO. Most traders lost money while reducing their exposure as volume in profit declined. After the FTX mishap, the crypto-community’s faith in centralized exchanges has begun to dwindle. One of the clear examples of this would be the current state of CEX tokens such as FTX, HTT, and CRO.
Algorand’s current market standing could have investors eyeing ALGO because…
DApps witnessed a surge in unique users and TVL shows growth. With most eyes on the events that transpired around FTX in the last 13 days, a network slowly climbed its way up the social ladder. Amid the havoc that occurred thanks to SBF and the FTX exchange, Algorand managed to garner sufficient interest on the social front.
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: LUNC can regain investors’ trust if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) has fallen from $000.2425 to $0.0001765 since the cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed on 8 November. This revealed a drop of around 30% on the charts. LUNC has been experiencing difficulties in the crypto-market for many months since rebranding in the aftermath of the failure of the original LUNA cryptocurrency.
Lido DAO’s LDO officially launches on Coinbase- What this means for investors
Lido Finance’s LDO is now available on Coinbase. Will this development trigger an influx of new demand for LDO?. Lido Finance and its native token LDO are still relatively young in the crypto market. This means there is still a lot of untapped potential, especially now that it has established itself as one of the top staking platforms. Its latest announcement may help it actualize its adoption goals.
Ripple pursues expansion plans amid ongoing SEC rift, but where does XRP stand
Ripple was moving ahead with Europe expansion plans despite the tussle with the SEC. Long-term holders of XRP recorded less profits than short-term investors with little to no sign of noteworthy recovery. It seems as though Ripple [XRP] was focused on moving ahead rather than remaining in a ceaseless legal...
Australia’s ASE scraps blockchain project despite $170M investment
The Australian Securities Exchange has announced that it will no longer be going forward with its much-anticipated CHESS replacement project. The project sought to replace the exchange’s 25 year-old Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS), which is primarily used to manage transactions and keep track of shareholdings. 5 years...
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Why HODLing ALGO might be worth it
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the summer of 2019, ALGO’s primary network went live largely thanks to the combined efforts of one person. The blockchain of ALGO offers a potential solution to the expandability issues that plague the current systems. In order to build a network with superior on-chain analytics and lower transaction costs, it intends to use its Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus. ALGO is now being used for everything from governance validation to everything in between. Just about 10 billion ALGO coins can be found in circulation in total.
Bitcoin hits ‘this’ low, but what’s the unrevealed narrative around BTC
Bitcoin’s SOPR hit its lowest point more than two years after the last one. Short-term projections for the king coin showed bearish signs despite more long-term holders remaining in profit. Bitcoin [BTC], for the first time since March 2020, hit its lowest point per Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR)...
Chainlink investors looking beyond LINK’s price could find some respite here
Chainlink clinched an all-time high in the count of its daily social contributors. Its price continues to decline, and its outlook in the short term remains bearish. Recent data from cryptocurrency social analytics platform LunarCrush revealed that LINK, Chainlink’s native token, clinched an all-time high of 35,540 in its number of daily social contributors.
How VGX holders are still in loss despite these rumours swirling around
VGX, the native asset of bankrupt cryptocurrency lending platform Voyager Digital, saw a significant surge in trading activity over the last 24 hours. The unexpected rally in price and trading volume came after reports citing a person familiar with the matter revealed that Binance U.S has relaunched its bid to acquire the assets of Voyager Digital.
Chiliz [CHZ] holders could witness some gains but here’s the caveat
Short- and long-term CHZ holders have booked gains. Chiliz [CHZ] posted gains as most altcoins slumped after the market crash. The daily chart of CHZ was bullish after a patterned breakout. At the time of writing, the token was trading at $0.2482. However, the significant ceiling at $0.2725 could undermine its recovery. Furthermore, if the bulls break this ceiling, they could target the 100% Fib retracement level at $0.2973.
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is BNB a worthy short-term bet?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. BNB has been on a steady downtrend since the beginning of the year. The altcoin was worth $514 on 1 January, but catastrophic market events like the collapse of Terra and the following crypto-winter have left it worth $272 at press time. A brief spike was witnessed on 8 November following the announcement of FTX’s potential acquisition by Binance, but the gains were reversed in the following days when Binance pulled out of the deal.
Will this Polkadot update help DOT endure the ongoing crypto blizzard
Polkadot’s new referendum could impact Polkadot staking. The number of stakers on DOT’s platform continues to decline. However, development activity grew tremendously. A new Polkadot referendum may impact DOT holders who wish to stake their Polkadot. Once the referendum passes, Polkadot nomination will entail higher nomination limits, implying that users with fewer DOT tokens could join nomination pools directly.
Solana: Gauging if HODLing SOL is really the way to go in the near term
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Solana witnessed a bearish continuation pattern after its recent breakdown. The altcoin’s funding rate across all exchanges slightly improved but still stood negative. Post the FTX drama, Solana’s...
Tron: Decoding what lies ahead for TRX holders amid the FTX turmoil
Tron’s weekly stats revealed growth in many aspects. Tron [TRX] recently posted its weekly report, in which it mentioned all the notable updates regarding its blockchain. In the tweet, Tron announced some new information that looked pretty promising; its blockchain height exceeded 45.83 million. Not only this, but the...
Binance’s CZ and Ethereum’s Vitalik agree on new idea as BNB remains stagnant
Binance’s CEO shared a solution to help avoid exchanges using customer funds as presented by Vitalik Buterin. BNB continues to prevail in static positions, according to its on-chain information. The CEO of Binance, CZ, agreed with Vitalik Buterin that Centralized Exchanges (CEXes) needed to produce public evidence showing user...
Here’s how Bitcoin [BTC] is REALLY doing after the FTX episode
Bitcoin’s social dominance was affected by CEX tokens. A decline in dominance could impact BTC prices negatively. Miners continue to face pressure, however, whales still support BTC. According to Santiment, all the focus around centralized exchanges has taken the crypto-community’s attention away from Bitcoin [BTC]. Historically, a decline in...
