Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the summer of 2019, ALGO’s primary network went live largely thanks to the combined efforts of one person. The blockchain of ALGO offers a potential solution to the expandability issues that plague the current systems. In order to build a network with superior on-chain analytics and lower transaction costs, it intends to use its Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus. ALGO is now being used for everything from governance validation to everything in between. Just about 10 billion ALGO coins can be found in circulation in total.

23 HOURS AGO