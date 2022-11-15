A tradition of giving: Churches work to feed the hungry this holiday season

The holiday season will see a 42 percent uptick in the number of people needing help with food according to a local food bank’s director, and faith groups are working hard to organize events that put food on people’s tables ahead of Thanksgiving.

About 25 volunteers with First Presbyterian Church in Greenville convened in their fellowship hall Saturday to stock 400 boxes and 300 bags of food with calorie rich food like pasta, rice, canned vegetables, fruit and nutritious snacks. Nine pallets stacked high with food were provided by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and a 10th was provided by the Churches Outreach Network, which sponsored the event.

Boxes will be distributed to schools where social workers can give them to kids and families who won’t be able to rely on meals at school over the Thanksgiving break, according to Kristie Wooten, the Missions chairwoman for First Presbyterian. Bags will be delivered through the Door Dash application now that the Churches Outreach Network is featured on it. Wooten said that cuts out a key obstacle for people facing hunger — transportation.

“That takes that food insecurity to a whole new level,” Wooten said.

The Saturday food packing event was the church’s first working with Churches Outreach Network, but Wooten said that the plan is to continue doing such an event monthly, though she is not sure if it will be at the same tempo or if the same volume of food will be distributed. Tangible efforts make volunteers feel like they are present in addressing issues that face their community, she said.

“When you can pull people in and they can be the hands and feet and actually see what they are doing, touch what they are doing, feel what they are doing, it makes a difference, people turn out in big numbers to help,” Wooten said.

That tangible effort can be hard but gratifying work.

“It’s the kind of work where you go home so tired you don’t know what your middle name is, but you feel good about it,” Wooten said as she prepared to pack and stack boxes and bags.

Philanthropy is a year-round affair for First Presbyterian and one that members take pride in. Anne May, a member of the church since 1967, said that mission work is “fulfilling” as she unpackaged hygiene items to be placed in the boxes. Roland Castillejo, who started attending the church earlier this year after moving from Texas, said that the need feels more urgent now.

“I feel it’s needed in times like these,” Castillejo said. “The economy, with layoffs and the Fed raising the interest rate.”

Bill Newill, another member and volunteer, said those issues are likely “on everyone’s mind right now,” and that he is proud to be part of a group that has a tradition of giving like the church’s annual Mayfest for Community Outreach.

That need is very present according to Whykeshia White, the director of the Greenville branch of the food bank. She said that people having to decide between a meal on the table, utility bills and gifts under the tree need a helping hand this time of year.

“People are really trying to figure out ... how to have a nice Christmas with the record cost of food and how it’s impacting everyone,” White said.

According to food bank statistics, 59,850 people in the Greenville service area experience hunger, including 22,730 children. About 22,540 seniors live at or below the poverty level in the service area, too. Last year, the branch distributed over 12 million meals and close to 6 million pounds of produce.

Efforts by the Food Bank included Friday’s Smoke in the Pitt fundraising event at ECU’s Murphy Center, which White said raised over $64,000 between sponsorships and people showing up for food tasting and live music.

On Friday 80,000 combined pounds of sweet potatoes were also distributed by Churches Outreach Network at Field of Dream Park in Bethel and House of Refuge Church Ministries in Robersonville. About 40,000 pounds were dropped at each location and individuals could bring their own bags or boxes to stock up.

Rev. Rodney Coles, director of the Churches Outreach Network, said that Dec. 12 is a major date to mark for philanthropy by faith organizations. On that day there will be another food packing event at First Presbyterian as well as an annual effort to provide coats for children in schools.

While efforts step up during the holidays, White said that people can organize a food drive any time of year through the Food Bank by emailing her at wwhite@foodbankcenc.org or calling 752-4996 ext. 2307. She said that the food bank will drop a box people can use to collect non-perishable goods and bring it back to the food bank at 1712 Union St.