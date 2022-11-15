ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime roundup: Man arrested in armed robbery; woman hurt

By The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

An Ayden man was arrest Friday in connection with an armed robbery involving an ice pick at the Duck Thru gas station on Greenville Boulevard south of 10th Street, according to Greenville Police Department reports.

The incident occurred about 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the business at 1900 S.E. Greenville Blvd, an incident report said. A 25-year-old Greenville woman suffered a severe laceration in the incident, the report said.

A backpack purse valued at $35 was stolen and later recovered. An ice pick belonging to Tony Morris Ward Jr. was taken as evidence along with video recordings from the store.

Ward, 315 Alled Drive, Ayden, was arrested about 2:50 p.m. at 405 block of Eastbrook Drive, not far from the store, an arrest report said. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

He was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $400,000 bond.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Firearms stolen

Deputies are investigating a break-in where three firearms were reported stolen from a residence in the 6500 block of Gresham Lane in eastern Pitt County near Washington at 2:32 p.m. on Nov. 13. A report said two rifles and a shotgun valued at $520 were taken from the residence. The case is active.

Assaults

4600 block Boyds Road, Grimesland, 11:41 p.m. Nov. 13: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case cleared.260 block South Grimesland Bridge Road, Grimesland, 6 p.m. Nov. 11: woman assaulted by child at residence; case active.3300 block Joe Stocks Road, Greenville, 1:33 a.m. Nov. 12: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case cleared by arrest.2900 block N.C. 33 West, Greenville, 4:24 p.m. Nov. 12: man assaulted by spouse at residence; case cleared.2000 block Old River Road, Greenville, 10:45 p.m. Nov. 13: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.

Break-ins, thefts

2100 block Stokes Road, Greenville, 4:16 p.m. Nov. 11: item valued at $1,100 stolen from residence; case active.

300 block Homestead Drive, Greenville, 11:10 p.m. Nov. 11: $70 in cash and laptop valued at $400 stolen from residence; case active.

8000 block Statonsburg Road, Farmville, 7:40 p.m. Nov. 11: tools valued at $250 stolen from residence; case cleared.

440 block Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, 11:04 p.m. Nov. 12: break-in reported at residence; case active.

2855 Hines Road, Winterville, 6 p.m. Nov. 13: game console, firearm and record player valued at $901 stolen from residence; case active.

6000 block Statsonburg Road, Farmville, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13: firearm valued at $100 stolen from residence; case active.

Greenville, NC
The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

