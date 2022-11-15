Operation Christmas Child: International Christian relief effort collecting gifts this week

The week before Thanksgiving, many people are expressing gratitude through giving back to children in need around the world.

Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, which continues through Nov. 21, aims to collect gift-filled shoe boxes for 11 million children. Winterville’s Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church is one of more than 4,500 sites that are open this week to collect gift donations.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. Samaritan’s Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.

“This season, children around the world need a tangible reminder that there is hope and that God loves them,” Graham said in a statement. “Through these shoebox gifts packed with special items, children also receive the opportunity to hear about the eternal hope found in Jesus Christ.”

Gift boxes, which volunteers fill with toys, hygiene items and school supplies, represent the first Christmas presents many of the children have ever received.

Izabella McMillon, who serves as speakers bureau manager for Operation Christmas Child, recalls the impact that one of the boxes had on her life as a 13-year-old in Romania.

“The brand new items in my shoe box were like a splash of color in my black and white world — and a direct answer to a specific prayer,” she said. “This experience showed me God saw me and heard my prayers. A gift given with no strings attached can make a tangible and eternal impact — even opening the door of a child’s heart to accept the love of God in a personal way.”

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoe box gifts to children worldwide for nearly three decades. The project, which collected 10.5 million boxes globally in 2021, is poised to celebrate its 200-millionth shoe box this year.

Gifts are collected in nearly a dozen countries for distribution to children in more than 170 countries and territories. About 9 million are expected from the United States, which also provides nearly 200,000 of the nearly 498,000 Operation Christmas Child volunteers worldwide.

“The way we express the love of Jesus Christ and the passion that he had is that we go out there and we serve others. We go to the out-of-bound places, the ends of the earth,” said Edward Graham, vice president of operations for Samaritan’s Purse. “There’s no greater need and no greater time for us to go out and serve boldly in the name of Jesus Christ, and we do it through Operation Christmas Child.”

Shoe box gifts are prepared for overseas shipment at eight major processing centers across the U.S., including two in North Carolina that are located in Charlotte and Boone. From mid-November to mid-December, processing center teams prepare these shoe box gifts for international shipment to church partners, who distribute them to children during local community events.

Hours for the collection site at Reedy Branch Church, 4457 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, are 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 2-5 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday, 5-7 p.m. Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday. Additional drop-off locations are available in Williamston, Kinston, Vanceboro and Washington, N.C.

Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through Follow Your Box and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. To learn how to pack a shoe box, view gift suggestions, and find the nearest drop‑off location, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. An online participation option is available at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.