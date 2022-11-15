Mason column: ECU shows progress, but next step is to finish

It felt like it was East Carolina’s time to celebrate.

The past four years under coach Mike Houston have been a winding path toward Friday night’s game against Cincinnati. The Pirates were playing for something important well into November.

They were playing for themselves.

A win would have kept ECU in the American Athletic Conference title game hunt. A loss, like the narrow 27-25 defeat they suffered inside Nippert Stadium, would keep them out.

In the end it was Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell doing pull-ups in the home locker room after the Bearcats survived a serious test from the Pirates. The Bearcats had just gotten by.

Quarterback Holton Ahlers had his team driving late in the fourth quarter and needed to convert on fourth down to keep the pressure on the Bearcats. His fourth-down pass was contested before falling innocently to the ground to keep the Pirates from making that one final statement.

Cincinnati had not seen a swing like that from the Pirates since 2017 when ECU toppled the Bearcats in Greenville.

And that’s what it was. The Pirates were throwing haymakers in the final round, trying to land one final shot to keep alive their hopes of changing their postseason picture.

Instead, Cincinnati ducked, weaved and suffered just a glancing blow.

The Bearcats were the ones celebrating when the clock hit zero. And when Fickell finished doing pull-ups while his players partied around him, the Bearcats coach spoke about November.

“November’s for champions,” Fickell told reporters in his postgame comments. “November is for championship teams. You want to be playing for something in November.”

The thing is, the Pirates were playing for something in November. They were right there, despite their self-inflicted mistakes.

It hasn’t always been that way. Not for a long time.

There was a different tune coming out of the Pirates’ locker room. They talked about progress. They talked about that long road from a string of losing seasons to a current string of bowl eligibility.

All of that progress allowed the Pirates to think bigger this year. It allowed them to voice aloud their aspirations of playing in the conference title game and progress allowed them to back up that talk.

ECU talks about raising the standard a lot. And why not? A state of the union address right now would touch on the fact that ECU is bowl eligible in consecutive seasons for the first time since going to three straight in 2012-14.

The address would also include plenty of what-ifs. Is that how this season will be remembered?

Missed field goals at the end of games led to a couple of losses earlier this year, and special teams play backfired again on Friday with a missed field goal in the first quarter. Later, special teams allowed a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown.

The Pirates almost overcame all of it.

“The last couple years they’ve been blowing us out,” safety Jireh Wilson said. “A lot of teams we beat the last two years have been blowing us out the last couple years. And it just shows the culture change and the way this program is headed. It shows all the work we’ve been putting in the last couple years on and off the field, just changing everything, changing our mindset as players and everything is coming into play this season.”

That ECU was in a position to push one of the better teams in the conference and the country to the brink is progress in itself. But there needs to be more progress. Pretty soon, coming close won’t be enough.

The next step for the Pirates is to finish. The next step is land some of those swings and knock down that giant. The next step is to be that team playing for a title on Dec. 3 with the knowledge that a bowl game hangs out there for dessert.

The next step is to finish off wins and to be that team talking about November. Year after year.