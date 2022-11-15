Read full article on original website
I had no idea I was critically ill until my husband spotted a tiny sign while we were in bed on our wedding anniversary
A MUM had no idea she was critically ill until her husband spotted a tiny sign while they were in bed on their wedding anniversary. Catherine Fahey, 34, is "lucky to be alive" after husband Kyle noticed the left side of her face started to droop. The fitness enthusiast was...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister
Pam's brother doesn’t quite grasp the concept of half-siblings.
Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan announces he and fianceé Johnny Faye are expecting twins: 'Double trouble'
Zachery Ty Bryan is already the father of five, which includes twin girls with his ex-wife, Carly Matros. On Friday, the Home Improvement alum took to his Instagram page to announce he and his fianceé Johnnie Faye are expecting twins of their own, which comes just seven months after the birth of their first child together.
Radio DJ dies live on air while presenting breakfast show
A 55-year-old radio DJ has passed away while presenting a live show, his station confirmed. Tim Gough, who worked as a radio DJ for GenX Radio Suffolk, was an hour into his broadcast when the music stopped midway through a track. While the music eventually resumed a few minutes later,...
Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone, 64, reveals she will undergo surgery to have 'large fibroid tumor' removed following misdiagnosis... 21 years after she suffered brain hemorrhage and stroke that almost killed her
Sharon Stone encouraged her followers to seek second opinions after she said a 'large fibroid tumor' was found in her body after a previous medical misdiagnosis. Stone, 64, took to Instagram Stories Tuesday with a personal message about her health, saying she 'just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure,' and went for 'a double epidural' to treat pain she was in.
I burst into tears when doctors gave me two options – let my baby die inside me or risk his death moments after birth
A PREMATURE baby whose heart stopped beating for 17 minutes has beaten the odds to come home after more than three months in hospital. Bethany Homar, 28, was told there was a high chance her little boy wouldn't make it when she was rushed for an emergency C-section at 26 weeks and three days.
I got pregnant three weeks after giving birth – people think I’m mad, it’s crazy but I love it
BEING a parent is tough, but having two very young children makes everything that bit more complicated. One woman, Leah Roberts, has two children that were born just nine months and three weeks apart, after she got pregnant three weeks after giving birth to her first daughter. The mum-of-two gave...
Dawn Lyn, former child star on ‘My Three Sons’ and Leif Garrett’s sister, in a coma after brain surgery
"My Three Sons” told the tale of a widower (Fred MacMurray) who raises his boys with the help of his father-in-law and later, the children’s great-uncle. The series aired from 1960 until 1972.
msn.com
Doctor Says 'I'm Sorry' When He Hands Twin Girls With Down Syndrome To Mom After Birth
For some families, things just don’t feel complete until they’ve fully explored their options when it comes to having more than one child. This video shared by Wonderbot tells the story of Matt and Jodi Parry, who were happily raising their son Finlay when they discovered that they were pregnant.
Popculture
Tia Mowry Opens up About Her Medical Condition Not Being Diagnosed for Years
Tia Mowry is talking about a skin condition that's plagued her entire life. As a brand ambassador for Aveeno, she revealed her battle with eczema. "Skin sensitivities are often seen as a weakness or an imperfection, the 44-year-old Family Reunion star told Us Weekly. "And it's something that we don't necessarily talk about." it's a condition that Mowry and her mother, Darlene, battled with for years. She remembers getting "circle patches" on her arms as a child. "[My mom would tell me] 'Oh, that's just from the sun,' or 'those are sunspots," she added, noting them being unfamiliar with how the condition develops on melanated skin. It wasn't until she became an adult and sought treatment that she learned what she was dealing with.
How Dan Diaz, Whose Wife Brittany Maynard Chose to End Her Life amid Cancer Battle, Keeps Her Memory Alive
Brittany Maynard's story put medical aid-in-dying laws in the national spotlight. "I'm able to grieve that Brittany's gone but also feel pride in her," Diaz tells PEOPLE eight years after his wife died Eight years after the death of his wife, Brittany Maynard, Dan Diaz is working to keep her memory alive — and continuing the fight for medical aid-in-dying laws legislation across the U.S. In January 2014, Maynard was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a terminal form of brain cancer, at just 29 years old. Over the following weeks,...
Nurse gets shock pancreatic cancer diagnosis after noticing ‘Minion-like’ yellow skin
A nurse only discovered she had cancer after her husband joked she “looked like a Minion” when she came out the shower, because her skin had turned yellow.Becki Buggs, 43, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was “completely devastated” by the news.Becki, from Colchester, Essex, said: “Everything was adding up to the fact that it was not going to be a good diagnosis. It didn’t make it any easier.“In fact, it made it harder for me to tell people because I’m the person that they normally look to, to reassure them that everything’s going to be okay.“I couldn’t do...
Kathy Griffin Says 'News Isn't Great' About Voice After Cancer Surgery
"How do I get people to just deal with this being my new voice?" Griffin said in a video posted on TikTok
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans
When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
Tori Roloff Opens Up About Son Josiah as He Turns 6 Months Old: 'Hasn't Been the Easiest'
"Josiah is soooo happy when he's happy, and soooo not when he's not," the mom of three wrote on Sunday in an Instagram post to celebrate her youngest child's milestone Tori Roloff is opening up about her son Josiah as he reaches a new milestone. On Sunday, the Little People, Big World star candidly opened up about motherhood while simultaneously celebrating her baby turning 6 months old. Posting adorable photos of Josiah whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff, the mom of three wrote in the Instagram caption, "Some...
America’s Got Talent finalist Zuri Craig has died aged 44
America’s Got Talent finalist, Zuri Craig, has died aged 44.The singer’s death was revealed in an announcement made by his family yesterday (23 October) via Instagram."It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote on the post."We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honour our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuri Craig’s ZoReMi Ent (@zoremient)According to...
Popculture
Actress Erica Hoy Dies in Car Crash
Actress Erica Hoy has died. The 26-year-old was tragically killed in a five-vehicle car crash on the Port River Expressway in the Australian city of Gillman on Tuesday evening that left three others injured. The woman accused of causing the crash has since been arrested. Hoy was traveling with her...
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
KTUL
2 men arrive to pick up their daughter from school, discover it's the same girl
WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men discovered they were - relationally at least - fathers to a young girl when the two met to pick her up from school. According to a series of TikTok videos posted by user @Sheena_20200, who tends the front desk at that school, the two men came in at separate times right before dismissal to check out a young girl each claimed was their daughter.
