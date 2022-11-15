Read full article on original website
Erdogan, Sisi meet in Qatar for the first time
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met on Sunday in Qatar for the first time, a picture from Turkey's presidency showed. Erdogan and Sisi have been sparring since the military's 2013 ouster in Cairo of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, personally backed by Erdogan.
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency says renewed shelling has hit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
China has announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year, that of an 87-year-old Beijing man, while imposing strict new measures.
