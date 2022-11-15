Sunday fun day! On November 13, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were joined by her brother Todd Stefani and his wife, Jenni, at SoFi Stadium to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals.The blonde beauty shared several photos and videos from the outing, which showed them receiving the VIP treatment, as they were allowed to go down to the field after the game and walk through the stadium tunnels to meet some of the Cardinals players.The happy couple held hands while en route to the locker room area, and at one point, the "Rich Girl" singer kicked...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO