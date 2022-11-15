ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Dream Team! Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Get Flirty During Football Game Date

Sunday fun day! On November 13, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were joined by her brother Todd Stefani and his wife, Jenni, at SoFi Stadium to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals.The blonde beauty shared several photos and videos from the outing, which showed them receiving the VIP treatment, as they were allowed to go down to the field after the game and walk through the stadium tunnels to meet some of the Cardinals players.The happy couple held hands while en route to the locker room area, and at one point, the "Rich Girl" singer kicked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ season 22: Bryce Leatherwood leads Team Blake going into live playoffs

The knockouts round of “The Voice” season 22 concluded on November 7 after three nights of a series first ever three-way matchups. Beginning November 14, the coaches will send their teams of four into the live playoffs for the Top 16 performances. In this final stretch of the competition, artists will sing live each Monday for audience votes. On Tuesday evenings, the artists with the lowest votes will sing once more to be saved in a real-time vote. The competition will narrow down week by week, culminating in the two-part finale on December 12 and 13. SEE ‘The Voice’ Season 22 predictions:...
KTVB

'The Voice' Instant Save: How to Vote for Bryce Leatherwood, Sasha Hurtado, Kevin Hawkins, and Kate Kalvach

The Voice season 22 live shows are here and it's time for fans to vote!. Following the Top 16 performances on Monday night, Tuesday's live show will feature the announcement of the Top 13 -- the performers from each team who earned the most votes this week, as well as the winner of yet another Instant Save, a live, five-minute, fan-voted competition between the remaining performers for a chance to make it to next week's shows.
Wide Open Country

Everything Fans Need to Know About 'The Voice' Voting

The Voice Season 22 has been a whirlwind of talent. It's hard to believe we've already made it through all the blind auditions and knockouts to reach the live shows, but they're finally here. That means it's time to start deciding who you want to vote for with the final teams in place, which is easier said than done.
HollywoodLife

Carly Pearce Brings ‘Sass’ To CMAs With Kelsea Ballerini & Kelly Clarkson For Performance Of ‘Your Drunk, Go Home’

Carly Pearce has arrived to the CMA Awards already a winner! The 5-time nominated songstress took home Musical Event of the Year for her collab with Ashley McBryde before even stepping on the red carpet at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” singer looked stunning in a cleavage-baring white long-sleeve gown that featured a high-slit up her leg. Carly’s hair was pulled back in a loose up-do with pieces framing her face, and allowing a stunning pair of glittering diamond earrings to show. The Female Vocalist of the Year nominee paired her look with satin green, point toe Manolo Blahnik’s that featured sparkling embellishments.
Parade

Kelsea Ballerini Snaps Must-See Selfie with Country Legends at CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini might not have won any awards at the 2022 Country Music Awards, but between putting on an amazing performance and partying with country music legends she definitely had a good time. While there, she snapped an amazing selfie with a few legends of the industry: Miranda Lambert, Wynonna...
KTVB

BTS Earns 2 GRAMMY Nominations After Announcing Hiatus

BTS is going into their hiatus with two 2023 GRAMMY nominations. The K-pop group, which consists of members RM, V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga and J-Hope, snagged their first nomination for a primarily Korean-language song with "Yet to Come," which is up for an award in the Best Music Video category.
People

Lionel Richie Says His First Country Album Is 'Coming' After Decades of Songwriting in the Genre

"I am so vested in country music, you have no idea," Richie — who wrote Kenny Rogers' 1980 hit "Lady" — told Billboard at the 2022 CMAs Hello country music — is it Lionel Richie you're looking for? At last night's 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, the legendary singer-songwriter announced plans to craft and release his first-ever country album — decades after scoring his first hit in the genre with Kenny Rogers' "Lady," written by Richie, 73. "The answer is soon. It has to be soon, because later is not in the option right now," the...
ALABAMA STATE

