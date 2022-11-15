Read full article on original website
Related
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency says renewed shelling has hit Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
Ukraine nuclear plant shelled, UN watchdog says
Explosions shook the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine over the weekend in what appeared to be renewed shelling of the facility and the surrounding area, according to the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called reports that agency experts on site had...
Top Pentagon official warns Middle East partners to limit China ties
The Pentagon’s top policy official warned America's partners in the Middle East on Friday that cooperating too closely with Beijing on security issues could damage their cooperation with Washington. Why it matters: The remarks by Undersecretary of Defense Colin Kahl at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain signaled the administration's...
IAEA reports "powerful explosions" near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine reported more than a dozen "powerful explosions" were heard near the nuclear plant Saturday night and Sunday morning, Rafael Grossi, IAEA's director general, said Sunday. Why it matters: The explosions near the plant, which is...
IAEA board orders Iran to cooperate with probe into 3 undeclared sites
The International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors on Thursday passed a resolution censuring Iran for not with cooperating with the agency's investigation into traces of uranium found at three sites not declared by the Iranian government. Why it matters: It's not the first resolution passed by the board against...
Liberation then shelling, Kherson braces for war's next phase
After Russian shells pounded the industrial area next to their home, setting fire to an oil depot in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Yuri Mosolov and his wife decided it was time to leave. Even still, the targeting of the oil depot next to their home over the weekend left the couple rattled.
Russia says it expects "positive result" in Griner prisoner swap talks
The Kremlin aims to secure the release of convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in any prisoner swap with the U.S., a senior Russian official told the news agency Interfax on Friday. Why it matters: The Biden administration has said the two countries have been in talks about a potential...
U.S. says Russia has not negotiated "in good faith" for WNBA star Griner
Federal officials denied reports Friday that there was any increased optimism of a prisoner swap deal for WNBA star Brittney Griner and Marine Paul Whalen. Why it matters: The discussion of a deal came days after Griner started serving her nine-year sentence at a penal colony outside of Moscow, per Axios.
Cop27 deal addresses climate destruction but ‘planet still in emergency room’
A historic Cop27 deal to address the devastating effects of the climate crisis is an important step forward, but the failure to cut greenhouse gas emissions means “our planet is still in the emergency room”, the UN secretary general has warned.A deal was reached in the early hours of Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to establish a fund to compensate vulnerable countries for the irreparable climate damage they have suffered, in a major breakthrough for nations that are experiencing the most serious effects of the climate emergency.But on the crucial issue of limiting global heating in an effort...
Kerry self-isolating with COVID as fragile COP27 climate talks enter overtime
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, his spokesperson said Friday, as the UN climate talks entered overtime at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The big picture: Major issues remain in the negotiations, which were supposed to wrap up Friday. Kerry's positive...
Erdogan, Sisi meet in Qatar for the first time
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met on Sunday in Qatar for the first time, a picture from Turkey's presidency showed. Erdogan and Sisi have been sparring since the military's 2013 ouster in Cairo of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, personally backed by Erdogan.
Biden urges US World Cup team to `let’s go shock ’em all'
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — President Joe Biden telephoned the American World Cup team ahead of their opener against Wales, urging them to “let’s go shock ’em all.” Biden called the team at about 11:30 p.m. Friday (3:30 p.m. EST), the U.S Soccer Federation said Saturday. “It says POTUS. That’s where it’s coming from,” United States coach Gregg Berhalter said, reading the phone’s caller ID, according to excerpts of a video of players listening to the call. “Coach, put me in. I’m ready to play,” Biden began, echoing John Fogerty’s 1985 song “Centerfield.”
These are the 5 oldest U.S. presidents to hold office
President Biden will celebrate his 80th birthday Sunday, becoming the oldest sitting U.S. president. The big picture: If Biden runs for a second term, many believe his age would be a liability. Biden would be 82 years old on Inauguration Day 2025 if he wins and 86 at the end of a second term.
Qatar opens the World Cup with a message of inclusion
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman extended one yellow-gloved hand to a FIFA World Cup ambassador suffering from a rare spinal disorder in an image meant to represent inclusion in a country facing international criticism over its human rights record. It wasn’t the biggest moment of Sunday’s seven-act World Cup opening ceremony ahead of the match between host country Qatar and Ecuador. The largest cheers were reserved for the Mideast and African leaders watching from their luxury suites in Bedouin-tent inspired Al Bayt Stadium. In fact, it was Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who drew a thunderous applause in a short speech delivered in Arabic from the suite. “We have worked hard, along with many people, to make it one of the most successful tournaments,” he said. “We have exerted all efforts and invested for the good of all humanity.”
Explosive residue found at site of Nord Stream explosions
Swedish investigators said Friday they found explosive residue at the site of mysterious blasts that hit the Nord Stream pipelines and concluded that the leaks were caused by "gross sabotage." The big picture: Four ruptures were discovered in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines at the end of September,...
Biden eyes expanded Guantanamo migrant center as Haiti crisis deepens
The Biden administration is preparing for the possibility of mass migration from Haiti by expanding a migrant center on Guantanamo Bay and looking into the Bahamas or Turks and Caicos for temporary new holding sites, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Haiti has been beset by gang violence, fuel shortages...
Kim Jong-Un reveals daughter during a ballistic missile launch
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un unveiled his daughter to the world this week as he watched the launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile, according to multiple reports. Why it matters: This is the first confirmed public sighting of the North Korean leader's daughter and shines a light on the...
COP27 summit yields historic deal on climate damage fund
A chaotic UN climate summit in Egypt has produced a groundbreaking agreement for wealthy industrial countries to compensate poor nations for the ravages of climate change, but the talks failed to strengthen commitments to curb the use of fossil fuels. Why it matters: It's the first formal deal to create...
I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.
The World Cup could become a hot bed for espionage
This year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar is gearing up to be a hot spot for governments spying on their adversaries, researchers and officials cautioned this week. Driving the news: Cybersecurity firm Recorded Future released a report Thursday warning that state-sponsored hacking groups are likely to see the World Cup as "target-rich environment" for spying on foreign dignitaries and businesspeople.
Axios
Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
55K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0