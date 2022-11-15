Tesla has recalled over 320,000 vehicles in the United States, citing a possible issue with the tail lights. Based on the recent filing published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the affected vehicles are 2023-2023 Tesla Model 3, produced between Oct. 19 and Nov. 5 of this year, and 2020-2023 Tesla Model Y, made between May 24, 2020, and Nov. 9, 2022.

