Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Misses PracticeOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WJLA
D.C.-based nonprofit, military retirement community recognizes its caregivers
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.-based nonprofit Ceca Foundation has been working with a local military retirement community for the past decade, handing out awards to caregivers who have dedicated their lives to helping veterans and their families. The program has come full circle. The story starts in the early 1940s,...
WJLA
Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High dies at 78
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High has died at the age of 78, sources tell 7News' Brad Bell. Prince George's County officials held a news conference at 5 p.m. Thursday to announce the news. You can watch the full news conference below:. High...
WJLA
Gaithersburg condo explosion linked to suicidal man, may have used accelerants: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The body that was recovered from the rubble of the Gaithersburg condo explosion has been identified, according to Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones. Jones said the medical examiner's office in Baltimore identified the person as 36-year-old Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon. Quizon's manner of...
WJLA
Mom of PJ Evans, 8-year-old shot & killed in Md., hosts gun violence awareness event
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — In Prince George's County Saturday -- the mother of an 8-year-old boy shot and killed last year worked to raise awareness on gun violence. Tiffani Evans came together with other parents who have lost children to gun violence to talk about possible solutions.
WJLA
Candlelight vigil set for Jayz Agnew, 13-year-old who was shot while raking leaves in Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A candlelight vigil will be held on Friday evening for 13-year-old Jayz Agnew, who was shot and killed while raking leaves outside his Prince George's County home. The ceremony will be at 6 p.m. in Temple Hills, Md. Agnew was tragically shot in...
WJLA
WATCH: 4 people caught on surveillance breaking into Northwest DC home
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police (MPD) are looking for four suspects in relation to a home invasion and robbery from Nov. 11, authorities said. Surveillance from the home, which is located in the 4800 block of Reservoir Road, Northwest, was able to capture video of the suspects. Watch the...
WJLA
Lockdown cleared at Jackson-Reed High in NW DC after shots were heard in the area
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Northwest D.C. high school went on lockdown Friday afternoon following sounds of gunshots in the area, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles was reported in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street Northwest near the school. Jackson-Reed...
WJLA
Dulles celebrates 60-year anniversary of JFK dedicating the groundbreaking airport
DULLES, Va. (7News) — Just two days after celebrating the opening of its first ever Metro station, officials at Washington Dulles International Airport celebrated again Thursday – this time commemorating the airport’s 60th anniversary. 7News got a rare opportunity to tour Dulles’s original control tower Thursday. It...
WJLA
Md. AG files motion to unveil documents detailing Archdiocese of Baltimore clergy abuse
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — The Maryland Attorney General filed a motion in court Thursday to have documents and interviews from a four-year investigation into clergy abuse released to the public. The office’s 456-page report found more than 600 victims of sexual abuse. The abusers were identified as 158 priests...
WJLA
Organization to press Congress for more airplane wheelchair access for disabled veterans
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Flying often leaves many feeling as though they are crammed into a seat that's too tight and offers little room to move. Heather Ansley from Paralyzed Veterans of America says that for disabled veterans, the experience can be worse -- even humiliating. “Many of our...
WJLA
Man wanted for series of burglaries at Silver Spring restaurant: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police say they are searching for a man that allegedly is responsible for a series of burglaries at Mi Rancho Restaurant in Silver Spring. Police said they are investigating several incidents in the month of July in which a man jumps over...
WJLA
NAACP Loudoun County Branch discuss VDOE's new standards of learning
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The NAACP Loudoun County Branch held a press conference on Thursday morning to discuss the Youngkin Administration's proposal on history and social science standards in Virginia schools. The branch said they held the event "at the Loudoun Administration Building, to discuss the Youngkin Administration's...
WJLA
'Overlooked and overdue.' Parents demand DCPS renovate 100-year-old Whittier Elementary
WASHINGTON (7News) — There’s a DCPS school cluster around 5th and Sheridan, NW: Coolidge High School, next to Ida B Wells Middle School, across the street from Whittier Elementary School. Coolidge and Wells have undergone extensive renovations. The nearly 100-year-old Whittier building has not and according to DCPS’s...
WJLA
Advocate to immigrants impacted by apt. explosion: Pursuing aid won't impact citizenship
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — An impossible situation has been made more difficult for some families affected by this week's condominium explosion in Gaithersburg. An advocate tells 7News that a number of immigrant families reached out to her with confusion over a federal immigration law that could disqualify people from residency or citizenship if they accessed certain public assistance programs.
WJLA
Metro gate change proving to be ineffective, fare evasion continues
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Friday, a new gate change that Metro is testing at the Fort Totten station did not seem to be deterring many people from evading fares. Metro has installed pieces of metal and plexiglass on top of fare gates at Fort Totten in order to test how effective they are at stopping people from evading fares. The idea behind them is to prevent someone from putting their hands on top of the gates and pushing or launching themselves over the gates.
WJLA
Arlington Co announces safety improvements at intersection where 3 pedestrians were killed
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Neighbors say Gwendolyn Hayes was the third pedestrian killed near the Little Falls Road and John Marshall Drive intersection and they waited more than a month after her death to hear plans to improve safety there. “We are going to be adding additional bollards, basically...
WJLA
Thieves stealing keys from mail carriers to open big blue mailboxes; what to look out for
WASHINGTON (7News) — Just in time for the big holiday mailing season is a new threat to worry about. 7News has heard the warnings about the theft of mail from home mailboxes, but now the thieves are hitting bigger targets. They’re stealing the keys letter carriers use to open those big blue drop boxes in neighborhoods and in front of post offices.
WJLA
Mini horses and donkey escape Ellicott City farm, find greener grass in nearby backyard
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (7News DC) — An Ellicott City resident discovered their backyard had turned into a petting zoo after a herd of donkeys and mini horses escaped from their farm. The animals didn't belong to the resident, so Howard County Police corraled the animals and walked them back...
WJLA
Montgomery Co. releases recommendations from 2-year audit of police department
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich was joined by Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones Friday morning to release key recommendations derived from a two-year audit of the department. Officals say the audit was ordered by Elrich to "identify structural changes that should be made...
Comments / 0