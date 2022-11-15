ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

WJLA

NAACP Loudoun County Branch discuss VDOE's new standards of learning

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The NAACP Loudoun County Branch held a press conference on Thursday morning to discuss the Youngkin Administration's proposal on history and social science standards in Virginia schools. The branch said they held the event "at the Loudoun Administration Building, to discuss the Youngkin Administration's...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Advocate to immigrants impacted by apt. explosion: Pursuing aid won't impact citizenship

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — An impossible situation has been made more difficult for some families affected by this week's condominium explosion in Gaithersburg. An advocate tells 7News that a number of immigrant families reached out to her with confusion over a federal immigration law that could disqualify people from residency or citizenship if they accessed certain public assistance programs.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

Metro gate change proving to be ineffective, fare evasion continues

WASHINGTON (7News) — On Friday, a new gate change that Metro is testing at the Fort Totten station did not seem to be deterring many people from evading fares. Metro has installed pieces of metal and plexiglass on top of fare gates at Fort Totten in order to test how effective they are at stopping people from evading fares. The idea behind them is to prevent someone from putting their hands on top of the gates and pushing or launching themselves over the gates.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Montgomery Co. releases recommendations from 2-year audit of police department

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich was joined by Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones Friday morning to release key recommendations derived from a two-year audit of the department. Officals say the audit was ordered by Elrich to "identify structural changes that should be made...

