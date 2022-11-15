Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
94.3 Jack FM
Paul’s Pantry to Accept Deer Donations
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — During the gun deer season, many local food pantries accept donations of deer. Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay is no different; They’ve had a deer donation program ever since opening in 1984. “The deer needs to be field dressed.” said Executive Director...
94.3 Jack FM
Security to Step Up for Green Bay Holiday Parade
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There will be stepped up security at the 38th annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade on Saturday. Green Bay Police say it’s a reaction to the deadly Waukesha Christmas Parade attack that killed six and injured 62. “We’re going to be staffing all...
94.3 Jack FM
The Lease is Up For Omro Community Center
OMRO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Omro Area Community Center is looking for a new place to call home after its lease wasn’t extended. The city has decided to sell the building, creating some turmoil within the community. Since 1995, 130 W. Larrabee Street has been the address of...
94.3 Jack FM
Details Released In Green Bay Homicide, Part Of A Cross Country Crime Spree
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man charged with a Green Bay homicide took “selfie” videos and photos with the victim’s body, wrote a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and left a handwritten apology, prosecutors allege. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged...
94.3 Jack FM
Union Support Forces Early Closure Of Green Bay Starbucks
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Employees at a Green Bay Starbucks participated in a national strike on one of the company’s busiest days of the year. Thursday marked Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day — when the company gives customers ordering holiday drinks a free, reusable cup with their order.
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Police Warn of Scam Targeting Seniors
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police are developing leads regarding a fraud investigation that targeted the elderly from October 23-31. It’s believed that at least three people are involved in this suspicious activity, where a scam occurs over the phone. “Individuals are pretending to be a...
94.3 Jack FM
Appleton PD Continues Suspicious Death Investigation
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – More details are coming out about a suspicious death in Appleton on Tuesday, as police rule the incident a homicide. At approximately 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, Appleton police and first responders found a 31-year-old Fox Crossing man, Erik Hudson, Jr., dead inside a home in the 700 block of W. Summer Street.
94.3 Jack FM
Curriculum Debate Continues In Manitowoc Public Schools
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two dozen concerned residents waited eagerly for the Manitowoc school board to make a decision on a proposed curriculum program. But in the end, no decision was made as the board decided to delay a vote to allow for more time to discuss. “As much...
94.3 Jack FM
Inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution Charged in Fatal Stabbing
GREEN BAY (WTAQ – WLUK) – An inmate at the Green Bay Correctional Institution was charged Friday with fatally stabbing another inmate – who apparently was not the intended victim. Joshua Scolman, 39, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted homicide for the Oct. 21 incident...
94.3 Jack FM
Project Vote Announces Winners of Voter Challenge
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — Project Vote is a nonpartisan volunteer organization in Brown County that is dedicated to increasing informed voter turnout. “We do candidate forums, and in each major election, spring and fall, we do this voter challenge” said Project Vote member, Scott Stein. The voter...
94.3 Jack FM
Suspect Sentenced In Fatal Drug Overdose Case
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Rene Puente was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for his role in supplying the drugs used in a fatal overdose. Puente, 33, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide for the April 2020 death of a 27-year-old man at a Bellevue hotel. He was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Beau Liegeois.
