CRIVITZ, WI (WTAQ) — With the arrival of the gun deer hunting season, many areas in Wisconsin will see an increase in tourism. This includes the Village of Crivitz. “This season is especially busy with hunters coming up and bringing their families” said Kaitlin Deschane, Crivitz Clerk/Treasurer. “so they try our food, they shop at some of our local shops, and hang out.”

CRIVITZ, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO