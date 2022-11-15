Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano Police Officers responded to a home on the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a reported disturbance that occurred around 5:00pm on Saturday. Authorities were authorized to enter the home and then directed to the basement. Upon entering the basement, officers saw a person with their hands in the air and another person holding a shotgun.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 18, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday November 18, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Accused of Stealing from Walmart Facing Drug Charges
A 37-year-old Manitowoc man remains in the County Jail after authorities connected him to an incident involving an alleged intent to deliver drugs. Tyrone K. Campbell faces charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent To Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Keeper of a Drug House. He was taken into...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Has Bail Hearing For Alleged Theft From Meijer
Bail is set at $1500 recognizance for a 40-year-old Manitowoc woman accused of Retail Theft from the Meijer Store for a second time this year. Shelly L. Gregory is charged with Felony and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping along with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A criminal complaint states that workers caught Gregory...
94.3 Jack FM
Appleton PD Continues Suspicious Death Investigation
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – More details are coming out about a suspicious death in Appleton on Tuesday, as police rule the incident a homicide. At approximately 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, Appleton police and first responders found a 31-year-old Fox Crossing man, Erik Hudson, Jr., dead inside a home in the 700 block of W. Summer Street.
94.3 Jack FM
GREEN BAY, WI (WLUK) — Green Bay police say they are closer to finding out who is responsible in a scam targeting grandparents but need additional help from the public. Between Oct. 23 – Oct. 31, police received several reports of a caller pretending to be a “grandchild” of the victim to get money.
94.3 Jack FM
Suspect Sentenced In Fatal Drug Overdose Case
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Rene Puente was sentenced Friday to four years in prison for his role in supplying the drugs used in a fatal overdose. Puente, 33, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide for the April 2020 death of a 27-year-old man at a Bellevue hotel. He was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Beau Liegeois.
94.3 Jack FM
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Green Bay police are developing leads regarding a fraud investigation that targeted the elderly from October 23-31. It’s believed that at least three people are involved in this suspicious activity, where a scam occurs over the phone. “Individuals are pretending to be a...
Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening. According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending. The crash happened at milepost […]
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Suspect in Bar Theft Case
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual caught on camera stealing from a bar. The suspect was seen breaking into at Bar-None, located outside of Two Rivers on Highway 310 at around 2:15 Tuesday morning. The individual then took cash...
Man faces homicide charges in death of inmate at Green Bay Correctional
Authorities are investigating an inmate's death following an assault at Green Bay Correctional Institution.
WBAY Green Bay
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department says the suspicious death they’re investigating on W. Summer St. is now being investigated as a homicide, and it was not a random crime. As we reported Tuesday, people coming to visit a relative found a person dead inside a house...
The Green Bay Police Department says a Bobcat worth approximately $50,000 was stolen from the Triangle Sports Area, and is asking for the public's help in locating the construction equipment.
radioplusinfo.com
11-17-22 fdl woman charged with attempted homicide
A Fond du Lac woman accused of trying to kill her fiance has been charged with attempted homicide. Twenty two year old Danielle Goodacre has made her initial Fond du Lac court appearance on multiple charges including domestic-attempted homicide and strangulation-suffocation. Bail was set at $40,000 cash. Fond du Lac police chief Aaron Goldstein says Goodacre called the dispatch center early Sunday morning to report that she had tried to kill her 27 year old boyfriend following an argument at a South Main Street apartment. Goldstein says the victim is going to be okay and did not need to be transported to the hospital.
94.3 Jack FM
Brown County District Attorney Files Charge in Connection to August 2 Green Bay Homicide
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Brown County District Attorney’s Office has filed its criminal complaint and charge of First Degree Intentional Homicide on 23 year old Caleb Anderson from Caspian, Michigan. The charge is in connection to the murder of 65 year old Green Bay resident, Patrick Ernst.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man arrested in relation to a ‘suspicious death’ after woman was found dead in her home
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 57-year-old Fond du Lac man has been arrested in regard to the death of a woman who was found dead in her home on November 12. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 16, officers continued their investigation into the ‘suspicious death’. FDLPD executed a search warrant in the 0-100 block of East Merrill Avenue.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Man Sentenced for 2020 Fatal Drunk Driving Crash
An Appleton man will be spending 16 years in prison after being convicted in a fatal drunk driving crash. Terral Wallace was found guilty due to a no-contest plea for the crash that occurred on I-41 near Scheuring Road on April 26th, 2020. One person was killed in the crash...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Body Found in Portage County Identified
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A body discovered last weekend in Portage County has been identified. The remains of Safandre Lindsey, 41, were found last Saturday near 110th Street North and Washington Avenue in the Town of Grant. The death was immediately considered suspicious. The Portage County Medical Examiner...
94.3 Jack FM
Details Released In Green Bay Homicide, Part Of A Cross Country Crime Spree
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man charged with a Green Bay homicide took “selfie” videos and photos with the victim’s body, wrote a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and left a handwritten apology, prosecutors allege. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged...
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie vides and photos with the victim's body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Caleb Anderson, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing death of 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. The 23-year-old Anderson is also charged with killing a man in Alabama, where authorities said he fled after stealing Ernst’s car. Investigators say they found “disturbing” selfies on a burner phone Anderson said he bought in Green Bay.
